Last updated on .From the section Cricket

David Bedingham's 257 followed up his previous career-best 180 not out against Nottinghamshire just a fortnight earlier

Durham batsman David Bedingham has agreed a new contract which will last to the end of the 2025 season.

The South African, 27, is the leading run-scorer in this summer's County Championship with 945, including a career-best 257 against Derbyshire.

He also scored a combined 590 runs in the T20 Blast and One-Day Cup.

"We all look forward to seeing David play a key part in our team's success during the next few years," said external-link director of cricket Marcus North.

Meanwhile, Durham have released batsman Jack Burnham with immediate effect so he can "explore other opportunities".

The 24-year-old scored 357 runs in 10 Championship appearances this season, and also played twice in the T20 Blast.