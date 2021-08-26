Ted Dexter: Former England and Sussex captain dies aged 86
Former England and Sussex captain Ted Dexter has died aged 86.
Nicknamed 'Lord Ted', Dexter was an aggressive batsman and useful seam bowler who played 62 Tests for England and was captain between 1961-1964.
He led Sussex to victory in the first two editions of the limited-overs Gillette Cup and went on to make a surprise two-Test comeback in 1968.
In a statement, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) described Dexter as "one of England's greatest ever cricketers".
"He was captain in 30 of his 62 Test matches and played the game with the same sense of adventure and fun that captures much of the story of his remarkable life."
The statement added that Dexter passed away peacefully in the Compton Hospice in Wolverhampton at midday on Wednesday, 25 August, surrounded by his family.
An attacking middle-order batsman, Dexter scored 4,502 runs at an average of 47.89 for England and took 66 wickets at 34.9.
He was renowned for the power with which he hit the ball and arguably his most famous innings was against the West Indies at Lord's in 1963 when he came in at 0-1 and smashed 70 off 73 deliveries. And six of his nine Test centuries were bigger than 140.
He missed the start 1964-65 tour of South Africa to stand as a Conservative Party candidate for Cardiff South East but joined the team as vice-captain after coming second in the ward.
After retiring, he helped devise a ranking system for Test players and was chairman of selectors for England.
The ranking system was adopted by the International Cricket Council and formed the basis of today's system.
However, he had a difficult time as selector after inheriting a weakened England team between 1989 and 1993.
He was later named president of the Marylebone Cricket Club and was awarded a CBE in 2001.
RIP Lord Ted
Let's hope England amass a huge score today (no collapse, thank you!) as a tribute to the great man.
In today's world Ted Dexter would have been a media celebrity.
He was also one of the first captains to think "out of the box" when the Gillette Cup one day competition began in the 1960s and, as such, led his County to victory in its first two years.
In memory of him then I hope England go out today and play "the Dexter way" - with style !
God has got a great team up there. RIP.
A great player.
Thank you for the memories.
RIP Sir
Huge condolences to his family and close friends.
A pulse racing batsman,totally fearless against the most
ferocious of bowling.
Read somewhere that his straight drive was truly awesome:believe he once broke an umpires' leg!!
RIP Ted