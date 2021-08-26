Ted Dexter: Former England and Sussex captain dies aged 86

Ted Dexter in England kit
Ted Dexter remained heavily involved in English cricket after retiring from playing

Former England and Sussex captain Ted Dexter has died aged 86.

Nicknamed 'Lord Ted', Dexter was an aggressive batsman and useful seam bowler who played 62 Tests for England and was captain between 1961-1964.

He led Sussex to victory in the first two editions of the limited-overs Gillette Cup and went on to make a surprise two-Test comeback in 1968.

In a statement, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) described Dexter as "one of England's greatest ever cricketers".

"He was captain in 30 of his 62 Test matches and played the game with the same sense of adventure and fun that captures much of the story of his remarkable life."

The statement added that Dexter passed away peacefully in the Compton Hospice in Wolverhampton at midday on Wednesday, 25 August, surrounded by his family.

An attacking middle-order batsman, Dexter scored 4,502 runs at an average of 47.89 for England and took 66 wickets at 34.9.

He was renowned for the power with which he hit the ball and arguably his most famous innings was against the West Indies at Lord's in 1963 when he came in at 0-1 and smashed 70 off 73 deliveries. And six of his nine Test centuries were bigger than 140.

He missed the start 1964-65 tour of South Africa to stand as a Conservative Party candidate for Cardiff South East but joined the team as vice-captain after coming second in the ward.

After retiring, he helped devise a ranking system for Test players and was chairman of selectors for England.

The ranking system was adopted by the International Cricket Council and formed the basis of today's system.

However, he had a difficult time as selector after inheriting a weakened England team between 1989 and 1993.

He was later named president of the Marylebone Cricket Club and was awarded a CBE in 2001.

  • Comment posted by PetreDyche, today at 09:12

    An absolute giant of the English game sadly now back in the pavilion. Great knock.

  • Comment posted by Ben Slater for England, today at 09:12

    Although sometimes he sounded like he had his head in the clouds, he did a fair bit to boost quite a few careers, particularly in promoting the A tours, which have given an opportunity for some players to get noticed and be selected for Test matches - probably his most significant legacy.

  • Comment posted by georgewhit, today at 09:10

    The world of Cricket is a lesser place today.
    RIP Lord Ted

  • Comment posted by The Cloud, today at 09:09

    RIP "Lord Ted". If only todays England cricketers played with the same fire he did - we'd be batting a lot better.
    Let's hope England amass a huge score today (no collapse, thank you!) as a tribute to the great man.

  • Comment posted by Keerydickins, today at 09:09

    A great cricketer and a great man

  • Comment posted by caringman1953, today at 09:07

    RIP Ted Dexter a legend of English cricket 🏏

  • Comment posted by the informed one, today at 09:07

    An inspiration to people of my age (born in the early 50s) when we started playing cricket. I was lucky to see you play a few times. RIP

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 09:07

    Rip Ted I loved watching you bat & lead England in the 60's

  • Comment posted by john-not-in-hendon, today at 09:07

    RIP ted ,you were an integral part of my youth.

  • Comment posted by Chinese out of Tibet, today at 09:07

    Latter-day Denis Compton. Great cricketer, lousy selector.

  • Comment posted by 147break, today at 09:06

    Style, flair, command at the wicket, leader, showman.

    In today's world Ted Dexter would have been a media celebrity.

    He was also one of the first captains to think "out of the box" when the Gillette Cup one day competition began in the 1960s and, as such, led his County to victory in its first two years.

    In memory of him then I hope England go out today and play "the Dexter way" - with style !

  • Comment posted by Andy MacDonald, today at 09:06

    Excellent all rounder and a real entertainer, in every sense of the word. His true character will be sadly missed. RIP Lord Ted.

  • Comment posted by Cats Eyes, today at 09:06

    Very sad to read this and yet another one of the best gone.

    God has got a great team up there. RIP.

  • Comment posted by budbud, today at 09:05

    Legend, very sad news. Does not get the recognition he deserves now. I guess time flies and the younger generations are not so aware of this skillful player; who was truly in the World's very elite players in his hey day.

  • Comment posted by Spolmit, today at 09:05

    When I was a child watching TV with my grandfather, he was one of the first players I came to recognise.

    A great player.

    Thank you for the memories.

    RIP Sir

  • Comment posted by norman, today at 09:05

    I saw that amazing innings at Lord’s in 1963. Hugely symbolic because it showed we could compete against the Windies’ quickies of the day.

  • Comment posted by boating-voter, today at 09:04

    Lord Ted was a great, stylish player, a wise administrator and an insightful journalist. An excellent summariser when he was on TMS, and seemed to be a genuinely charming man.

    Huge condolences to his family and close friends.

  • Comment posted by pip, today at 09:04

    Lord Ted.
    A pulse racing batsman,totally fearless against the most
    ferocious of bowling.
    Read somewhere that his straight drive was truly awesome:believe he once broke an umpires' leg!!
    RIP Ted

  • Comment posted by Clevor Trever, today at 09:03

    I think the BBC should refer to Ted as a batsperson rather than a batsman, as the former encourages subconscious bias. Women can play cricket too!

  • Comment posted by ummagumma, today at 09:03

    I remember my old economics master at school Sam( pick up thy musket) Welsby taking us for a walk along which we paid homage outside Ted Dexter’s house. That was half a century ago. Great advert for the game and sportsmanship generally.

