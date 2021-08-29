Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mark Wood injured his right shoulder diving to make a stop on the boundary on the fourth day of the Lord's Test

England fast bowler Mark Wood is fit for the fourth Test against India at The Oval starting on Thursday.

The 31-year-old injured his right shoulder in the second-Test defeat at Lord's and missed the innings victory in the third at Headingley.

All-rounder Chris Woakes may also be added to the squad after recovering from a heel problem.

However, wicketkeeper Jos Buttler could miss one or both of the final two Tests for the birth of his second child.

The five-Test series is level at 1-1.

If Buttler is absent, the gloves would be passed to Jonny Bairstow.

Bairstow, 31, has kept wicket in 48 of his 77 Tests, but not since the final Ashes Test of 2019. Buttler, Ben Foakes, James Bracey and Ollie Pope have all kept for England since then.

Bairstow averages 37.85 with the bat in Tests as a keeper, and 27.41 when he plays as a specialist batsman.

However, he has only just regained a settled spot batting at number five in the England team after two years of being in and out, and moved up and down the order.

"I'm confident Jonny can do the job and he would want to do the job. We've already had those conversations," said England head coach Chris Silverwood.

Buttler's absence would create a space for a batsman, with Pope perhaps in line for a recall.

The return of Wood and Woakes would further boost a pace attack that was so impressive in England's victory by an innings and 76 runs on Saturday.

Woakes made his first XI comeback on Friday after more than a month out, taking 1-37 and scoring 14 in Birmingham Bears' T20 Blast quarter-final defeat by Kent.

He and Wood would provide an alternative to Sam Curran, who has taken only three wickets in the first three matches of the series and was the least used of England's four seamers at Headingley.

There would also be the option of resting other members of the attack, with England in the middle of three Tests in three weeks.

Like Curran, James Anderson and Ollie Robinson have played in every match of the series.

"I don't want to break them," said Silverwood.

"We have a lot of cricket in front of us. The Tests are coming thick and fast. It is difficult.

"These guys are giving everything every day and we have to make sure we're looking after them."