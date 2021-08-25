England v India: Brilliant hosts dominate first day of third Test

By Stephan ShemiltBBC Sport at Emerald Headingley

comments254

Third LV= Insurance Test, Emerald Headingley (day one of five)
India 78: Anderson 3-6, Overton 3-14
England 120-0: Hameed 60*, Burns 52*
England lead by 42 runs
England produced a stunning all-round display to take complete control of the third Test against India on the first day at Headingley.

In a complete turnaround from their miserable defeat in the second Test at Lord's, the home side dismissed India for only 78 and then serenely moved to 120-0, a lead of 42.

They were led by the peerless James Anderson, who claimed 3-6, including India captain Virat Kohli, as England exploited the seam movement on offer.

Craig Overton, in for the injured Mark Wood, also took three wickets, and both he and Sam Curran had the chance of a hat-trick after taking two wickets in two balls.

India lost their last seven wickets for 22 runs, at one stage losing four wickets for no runs in the space of six balls.

England's day was further improved by the 60 not out made by Haseeb Hameed, restored to open the batting in Test cricket for the first time since 2016.

With Rory Burns moving to an unbeaten 52, England's opening partnership passed India's total to leave the hosts in a perfect position to level the five-match series at 1-1.

Brilliant England reverse the momentum

England's complete performance was as impressive as it was unexpected, given the way India had the better of the first two Tests, particularly when the hosts capitulated at Lord's.

Two years ago to the day, Ben Stokes' individual brilliance gave England one of their most famous victories of all-time when Australia were defeated on this ground.

Now, with their talismanic all-rounder just one of a lengthy list of absentees, Joe Root's side collectively reversed the momentum in what could turn into a stellar series.

Everything went their way from the moment Kohli won the toss and elected to bat, giving England an opportunity to bowl that otherwise only the bravest captain would have chosen.

Overton justified his selection over Saqib Mahmood, England's catching was vastly improved, while Hameed vindicated his promotion in place of the discarded Dom Sibley.

India, by contrast, were awful - their batting loose, bowling without venom and fielding scruffy.

The past has shown us that even the longest odds can be overcome at Headingley - England won from being bowled out for 67 in Stokes' Test - and an India victory from here would rank alongside that incredible comeback.

Anderson leads England juggernaut

Root said he was not disappointed to lose the toss. It took Anderson only five deliveries to show why.

KL Rahul was drawn into a needless drive and, soon after, Cheteshwar Pujara prodded at a beautiful outswinger. When Kohli was again seduced into playing away from his body, Anderson was at the centre of England's emotional celebrations.

Collectively, England held their length to take advantage of the slight encouragement offered by the pitch. As Ollie Robinson had Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant either side of lunch to take wicketkeeper Jos Buttler to five catches, Rohit Sharma was stuck at the other end with only 18 from his first 100 balls.

It was Rohit's demise that began the real carnage. Overton dragged back his length and a horrible pull was caught at mid-on. From the next ball, also shorter, Mohammed Shami fenced to third slip.

In the next over, Ravindra Jadeja played across Curran to be leg before, while Jasprit Bumrah joined Shami in registering a golden duck, meaning both of the tailenders who engineered England's Lord's downfall were out first ball.

When Mohammed Siraj guided to first slip Root to give Overton his third wicket, India were dismissed for their lowest total against England in 47 years.

Hameed the icing on England's cake

England's poor run of results - they are without a win in seven Tests - is largely down to batting fragility.

The latest reshuffle has seen Dawid Malan recalled to bat at three and Hameed join Burns to form England's 18th different specialist opening pair in nine years.

The result was England producing only their third opening stand of 100 or more since 2016 as Hameed and Burns made the previously tricky surface look docile.

Hameed mixed solid front-foot defence with wristy clips and punchy cuts. His only error was an edge off Bumrah on 47, with Rohit's drop at second slip giving Hameed the boundary that took him to his first Test half-century on home soil.

Left-hander Burns swatted Siraj for six over square leg and reached his own half-century just before the close as the Headingley crowd taunted India in the evening sunshine.

By the end, England had laid the perfect platform for a huge first-innings total, and they will hope Malan can cash in on Thursday to add further success to their raft of changes.

'A perfect day for England' - what they said

England bowler James Anderson on BBC Test Match Special: "We had a really low week at Lord's, but we had a good few days off to let that pass. We came here hungry and ready to show fight.

"We did that with the ball - the whole attack did really well. Then the two guys with the bat showed so much skill and fight."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan: "It's been the perfect day. England have been exceptional. It was a magnificent performance by the bowlers. It is exactly what England needed.

"India batted appallingly considering the amount of talent that they have in their changing room. KL Rahul set the tone with a poor drive, Virat Kohli with a poor stroke, Rishabh Pant with a nothing stroke, Rohit Sharma with a half-hearted pull shot, Ravindra Jadeja just missing a full straight delivery."

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew: "England haven't done anything wrong today. It's hard to imagine India having a worst day than this."

How's stat?! The day in numbers

  • 78 is India's third-lowest total against England - and their lowest since being bowled out for 42 at Lord's in 1974.
  • It is India's third-lowest total after winning the toss and choosing to bat first against any side.
  • England passed the opposition's total without losing a wicket for only the fifth time in Tests.
Comments

Join the conversation

257 comments

  • Comment posted by Psychic Camel, today at 18:47

    India 78 all out, England 120-0. Have I slipped into a parallel universe?

    • Reply posted by 7p on Sad Ken, today at 18:48

      7p on Sad Ken replied:
      Great minds.

  • Comment posted by unification, today at 18:49

    Nothing is won on Day 1 but that felt rather good for all England fans.

    And what’s that about not winding your team up, Virat? Well, practice what you preach, fella. Never ever wind up Jimmy the GOAT.

    It comes back to hurt you ;-).

  • Comment posted by West Country White, today at 18:46

    "This team is not going to back down," said Kohli.

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    #pray4vikram

    • Reply posted by jimbob, today at 19:24

      jimbob replied:
      😄

  • Comment posted by Knibby66, today at 18:47

    The Hundred? Eat your heart out...

    • Reply posted by KR, today at 18:50

      KR replied:
      Great opening partnership by the English opening batters 😉

  • Comment posted by anu22, today at 18:50

    As an Indian fan, had a feeling something like this was coming when noises carried on outside the playing field. This will be a difficult place for Indian fans today, but have a feeling it's deserved. But great riposte from England, let their game do the talking, just like India's series win after 36 all out
    Congratulations, well done.

    • Reply posted by boating-voter, today at 19:05

      boating-voter replied:
      Anu,
      Sporting comment, kudos to you. There are four days still to go in this match, and a long road to travel between now and the end of the summer. India don't become a bad side "overnight", so after a great day today England will need to be on top of their game tomorrow to stay ahead, sure India will come back hard in the morning.

  • Comment posted by sd7272, today at 18:49

    Anderson has to be the greatest fast bowler ever. He seems to thrive under pressure and really does get fired up against the Indians….

    • Reply posted by Duncanb23, today at 18:52

      Duncanb23 replied:
      Erm, no. But thanks.

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 18:47

    Bit of a pain. I'm going to have to rethink the comments I made in advance now after today's play.

    • Reply posted by butterbean, today at 18:53

      butterbean replied:
      Hi Gunner,
      Yes you do and many other posters who rubbished England.
      I said on the last test thread that any team can have a batting collapse and today it was India's turn.

  • Comment posted by LD Rob, today at 18:48

    It's such a perfect day, I'm glad I shared with you....

    • Reply posted by Skelly, today at 19:07

      Skelly replied:
      Channelling my hyperbolic inner Micheal Vaughan / Will Greenwood...after lords that was one of the most satisfying days of test cricket ever!!!!

  • Comment posted by Ashes2Ashes51, today at 18:49

    See, England? This is what happens, when you play the ball & not the man! India at Lords, got into the heads of the team & that's why they lost. So pleased for Hameed too, he looks a really good player when he gets in.

    • Reply posted by Duncanb23, today at 18:52

      Duncanb23 replied:
      Everyone at test level looks a good player when they get in with the possible exception of Dom Sibley and Chris Tavare.

  • Comment posted by OSGOODWASGOOD , today at 18:53

    It doesn’t get any better than that.
    Bowl at the off-stump and reap the rewards. Why has that taken so long to sink in?
    It also helps playing an opener, Hameed, as an opener.
    Well done England, a great comeback after the debacle of Lords.
    Now bat all day tomorrow.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:06

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Virat Kohli finally won the toss and made a pig's ear of it. What a numpty

  • Comment posted by justme, today at 18:48

    Burns gets a decent partner and the runs come. Liked to have seen Mamood though

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:17

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I have noticed today that some people are wondering why Hameed is playing better here than at Lords. He is opening the batting that's why

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 18:59

    Seems Kohli's arrogance has come to bite him on the backside! He spends all his energies on the eve of the Test in again trying to pick a fight with the England side rather that worrying about the clear weaknesses in the batting of most of his side including his own form! This has backfired spectacularly on him today & looks like his side will suffer a heavy innings defeat in this Test!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:16

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I cant remember the last time India suffered an innings defeat in a test match

  • Comment posted by Sean, today at 18:55

    Kohli seems to have forgotten everything that made him a great batsman.

    • Reply posted by Redallover, today at 18:58

      Redallover replied:
      He practises by looking in the mirror!

  • Comment posted by Buttershaw Joe, today at 18:50

    Been a long long time since England have had a day like that. Need to be ruthless now, bat once, bat big.

    Joe has earned at least a day off, Jimmy is older, he should have two!

  • Comment posted by 7p on Sad Ken, today at 18:47

    Have we torn the fabric of spacetime and arrived in an alternate universe?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:21

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Dont you think it was great to see a packed crowd watching an innings by India that lasted the length of a match in the Blast competition

  • Comment posted by SwimsAlongAnduin, today at 18:49

    Wonderful from the ENG openers. First century opening partnership at home since 2016!
    Also, only the fifth time ENG openers partnered to outdo their opposition's 1st innings total.
    What a shocker the Indians had! No surprise there, though. This was bound to happen. Rahul and Rohit had been saving them last two Tests. VK needs to recall his batting lessons pretty quick.

    • Reply posted by WarleyBear , today at 19:19

      WarleyBear replied:
      Blame the opening partnership on the Hundred 🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 18:49

    Hats of to England. There's clearly life in the old dog Anderson. What a bowling performance by him and his colleagues. As for the opening batters...great show. Hopefully Malan will follow suit and Root will score a double ton...he's due one. What was it Kholi said prior to the series about being the best batter in the world??

  • Comment posted by 147break, today at 19:03

    What a marvellous display by all the England bowlers. However, I expect that you have to be a dedicated follower of the game in order to appreciate their skills on show during that innings. Those who just enjoy the crash-bang-wallop of the 100 might think bowlers just get in the way of those trying to hit constant sixes because how many compliments were paid to them during that entire competition?

    • Reply posted by Duncanb23, today at 19:05

      Duncanb23 replied:
      Lots actually, if they bowled with skill. Southern Braves' attack strangled the life out of Birmingham Whatever in the final.

  • Comment posted by SwimsAlongAnduin, today at 18:53

    Finally Burns finds a good mate. I still think Sibley would make a great #3; but let's see tomorrow how Dawid bats. Now that he is in, he should get a fair chance.

  • Comment posted by peter, today at 18:48

    Perfect day

    • Reply posted by 7p on Sad Ken, today at 18:53

      7p on Sad Ken replied:
      Really couldn't have been better. O e of my favourite things is the openers scoring at the same rate and ending on similar scores. Lovely balance.

