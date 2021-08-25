Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Left-armer George Garton helped Southern Brave win the inaugural Men's Hundred, taking a wicket in the win over Birmingham Phoenix in the final

Sussex all-rounder George Garton has been signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore for the resumption of the Indian Premier League.

The 24-year-old will join the Indian franchise after T20 Blast Finals Day on Saturday, 18 September.

Garton has taken nine T20 wickets for the Sharks this year, and picked up 10 wickets in nine matches for Southern Brave in The Hundred.

He will miss Sussex's final match of the County Championship season.

The IPL was suspended in May because of an increase in coronavirus cases among players.

The tournament will resume in the United Arab Emirates on 19 September with 31 matches left to play, and the final is scheduled to take place on Friday, 15 October.

Royal Challengers Bangalore sit third in the table after winning five of their first seven games before the campaign was halted.