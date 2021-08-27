Kathryn Bryce's 46 set Scotland on their way to victory

Scotland have put a severe dent in Ireland's hopes of qualifying for the Women's Twenty20 World Cup after a five-wicket victory in La Manga.

Both sides won their opening qualifier on Thursday and Ireland took to the crease first but struggled to 89-9.

Kathryn Bryce's unbeaten 46 set Scotland on their way to a strong response with an over to spare.

The Scots are in pole position to secure the one qualification spot after their unbeaten start.

Scotland top the group with two victories from their two matches, two points ahead of Ireland and the Netherlands, who Scotland defeated in their opening match.

Ireland and the Dutch still have to play in the final game, while Scotland will be heavy favourites against France and Germany in their remaining fixtures.

After a dominant display with the bat saw Ireland dismantle Germany on Thursday, Ed Joyce's side laboured at the crease and were 2-28 when Gaby Lewis and captain Laura Delany were dismissed.

Rebecca Stokell, Ireland's highest scorer on 21, and Leah Paul were taken by Katie Fraser in the space of two balls in the eighth over, and Ireland's day was summed up by the loss of Lara Maritz and Cara Murray in two of the final three balls of their innings.

Chasing 89, opener Lorna Jack was dismissed in the first over and Sarah Bryce's exit was followed by two wickets in the space of three balls as Katie McGill and Megan McColl fell to Eimear Richardson.

Standing at 4-20 at nine overs, captain Bryce kept the scoreboard ticking over before ending the match with a superb six with the final ball of the 19th over to secure a five-wicket victory for the Scots, who finished on 92-5.