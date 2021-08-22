Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Fifteen-year-old Amy Hunter (right) made her Ireland debut against Scotland in May

Ireland wicketkeeper Shauna Kavanagh will miss the T20 World Cup European qualifier in Spain after testing positive for Covid-19.

Fifteen-year-old Belfast school girl Amy Hunter has been called up to the squad as a replacement.

Hunter made her Ireland debut against Scotland back in May.

Ireland begin their campaign in La Manga on Thursday with two games against Germany and Turkey with the tournament continuing until 30 August.

Ireland face Scotland on Friday before further games against France and the Netherlands on Sunday and Monday.

Only the winning team in the six-nation competition will progress to next year's final qualifier.