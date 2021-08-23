Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sam Northeast has scored 10,727 first-class runs in his career at an average of 38.31

Title-chasing Nottinghamshire have signed batsman Sam Northeast on a red-ball loan from rivals Hampshire until the end of the season.

But he then signed for Yorkshire on a short-term loan on 3 July after announcing that he had agreed to leave Hampshire by mutual consent. external-link

He played in two Championship games for the Tykes, scoring four in two innings.

He also made one T20 appearance, in the rain-affected game which Notts won by 10 wickets at Trent Bridge on 9 July.

He has not been out in the middle since then as his second Championship game for Yorkshire against Lancashire was abandoned without the Tykes getting a chance to bat - and he did not play in either The Hundred or the One-Day Cup.

"Sam is a proven run scorer," said Nottinghamshire director of cricket Mick Newell.

"With Haseeb Hameed in the England team, the opportunity to add Sam's experience to our batting line-up is something we believe will bolster our chances in red-ball cricket during the coming weeks.

"He'll feature in the second team fixture against Derbyshire this week, with a view to preparing for the red-ball action to follow with four important games to come."

Northeast's last game for Hampshire was their opening T20 Blast game against Kent on 9 June.

He is now due to return to Southampton on 12 September when Hampshire play host to Notts in the third of their four remaining Division One games, prior to the season being concluded in the Bob Willis Trophy at Lord's on 27 September.