Derbyshire fast bowler Nick Potts has featured in four Second XI matches this summer

Derbyshire fast bowler Nick Potts has signed a new three-year deal.

The 19-year-old, who played for England Young Lions in 2020, has been hampered by an ankle injury.

But he is now tied to Derbyshire until the end of the 2024 season, working under bowling coach Ajmal Shahzad.

"There's no doubting Nick is a talent for the future," said head of cricket Dave Houghton. external-link "Our bowlers are getting better all the time, and I know Ajmal is really encouraged about the future."

Derbyshire will start the resumption of the County Championship in Division Three on Monday with a trip to Lord's to face Middlesex, which will be their first game in any format in 18 days.

They finished comfortably bottom of Group One before the mid-season split, without a win in 10 Championship games.

They won just four of their 12 T20 Blast group games and just once in eight matches in the One-Day Cup, in which they also finished bottom of their group.