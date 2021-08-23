Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

When Kevin Pietersen tweets that you're his favourite player, it's quite the statement.

Jemimah Rodrigues may be only 20 but she is fast becoming the face of women's cricket. Full of class and charisma on the pitch. Full of personality and interests off it.

Northern Superchargers' India batter lit up the inaugural women's competition of The Hundred with displays of the highest order.

She scored 249 runs in seven innings, including an astonishing 41 fours - more than anyone else in the women's and men's tournament.

With more than 450,000 followers on Instagram, where Rodrigues showcases her musical skills, this is an inspiring woman on a stunning rise.

'Our squad dialogue is "you do you"'

After her stunning 92 not out off 43 balls against Welsh Fire in the Superchargers' opening game of the tournament, Rodrigues spoke about her love for Yorkshire and how it feels like a second home.

So what is it about Yorkshire that attracts Rodrigues?

"It's the people and pretty much the same team [as the Yorkshire Diamonds, whom Rodrigues played for in 2019]," she says.

"It's good to be back here where I'm comfortable and the team have always made me feel accepted and loved. I like this team. I knew everybody and it's so comfortable."

Seeing the viral video external-link of Rodrigues dueting with South African team-mate Laura Wolvaardt not only shows her musical talent, but how at ease she feels in a squad where she is one of the youngest players.

"I love the experience I'm getting," Rodrigues says. "People here are very chilled. You see them dancing before entering the field and it's so nice because it just shows that, yes, we play cricket, but also we play because we love the sport and we enjoy it. If you're not enjoying it, what's the point of playing it?"

Throughout the interview, Rodrigues is smiling and bubbling with energy. Her enthusiasm is palpable.

Asked whether there was an added expectation as one of the overseas players, she is keen to stress how welcoming the team made her feel.

"The famous dialogue across our squad is 'you do you'. Go out there. Be yourself and express yourself," she says.

On the subject of her favourite food, Rodrigues says: "I ate the Yorkshire pudding in 2019 and that's something I really like. I love the cafes over here."

In comparison to home in Mumbai, Rodrigues love the simple things like going for walks, especially around Leeds city centre.

"It's much more calmer than Mumbai," she says. "I love Mumbai, but it's nice to come here and go out for a walk in the fresh air, grab a coffee and enjoy the day. In Mumbai, I would come back sweating."

Does Rodrigues see herself living in Yorkshire one day?

"Yes, very soon," she says. "Me and my parents were having this discussion and my dad is all set to buy a house in Yorkshire."

Rodrigues' Hundred statistics underline her talent with the bat: averaging 41.50, with a strike-rate of 150.91 and the joint highest score of the tournament - 92 not out, alongside Liam Livingstone.

She made more fifties than any other player and ended only 10 runs short of the women's top scorer - Oval Invincibles' title-winning captain Dane van Niekerk - despite playing two fewer innings.

The Hundred has transformed women's cricket, with thousands flocking to Headingley and all around the country over the past month.

"Everywhere you see lots of young kids coming to watch The Hundred," Rodrigues says. "It's so nice to see because that's where the dream starts that one day I'll go out and play for England or India."

'It's going to make women's cricket better' - Jemimah Rodrigues on forming women's IPL

'Life's too short not to enjoy stuff'

Rodrigues is a woman of many talents. Scroll through her Instagram feed and you will see her playing the guitar, singing and even presenting.

She commentated on television during The Hundred and performed a guitar duet external-link with former England batsman Mark Butcher.

Rodrigues says: "It's important to understand that you can be on social media and use it for the right reasons - to inspire people - so I just want to be myself and hope that inspires others. I don't want to try and be something else.

"When I'm on the ground I'm focused, but outside of cricket I just like to enjoy myself. Life's too short not to enjoy stuff."

Increased exposure is helping to transform the reception towards women's cricket, especially in India, but Rodrigues accepts it comes with an "added responsibility to set the right example".

Before The Hundred, Rodrigues went through a poor run of form and was dropped from the India T20 side. She stopped using Instagram earlier this year to protect her own headspace.

"I'd gone through a very bad phase and people were criticising me," she says. "Right now I'm in this phase where everyone is talking good about me.

"What people say keeps fluctuating, so if you base your happiness on that, you will never be stable in life."

Cricket returns to the Commonwealth Games next year and the International Cricket Council is pushing for the inclusion of cricket at the Olympic Games.

"I'd love to play at the Commonwealth Games," says Rodrigues, who was part of the India side that lost the T20 World Cup final in Australia last year.

"We've always seen so many people take part and we never ever thought cricket would soon be in the Commonwealth Games, so it's very exciting.

"Playing in the Olympics would be very special. I want to win a medal for India."