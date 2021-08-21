The Hundred: Southern Brave beat Birmingham Phoenix to win men's title

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at Lord's

Last updated on .From the section The Hundredcomments38

Men's Hundred final, Lord's
Southern Brave 168-5 (100 balls): Stirling 61 (36), Whiteley 44* (19)
Phoenix 136-5 (100 balls): Livingstone 46 (19)
Brave win by 32 runs
Scorecard

Southern Brave were crowned the first men's Hundred champions after beating Birmingham Phoenix by 32 runs in an action-packed Lord's final.

Chasing 169, Phoenix's Liam Livingstone thrashed 46 from 19 balls, animating a raucous Lord's crowd with an effortless flow of boundaries, before the game swung in dramatic and unlikely fashion.

Tim David, only brought into the Brave's squad earlier this week, ran out Livingstone with a 60m direct hit from the deep - the in-form Livingstone agonisingly inches short.

Birmingham still needed another 99 from 55 balls and Brave's impressive bowling attack closed out the game expertly to make the winning margin far greater than looked likely at one stage.

Teacher-turned-Hundred star Jake Lintott had Moeen Ali caught for 36 from 30 balls.

Ireland international Paul Stirling earlier hit 61 from 36 balls for the Brave before Ross Whiteley's crucial 44 not out from 19 balls lifted them to 168-5.

The Oval Invincibles, winners of the women's final earlier in the day, joined the Brave with their trophy at the end on a special day at cricket's historic home.

The moment that turned the final

Thirty three runs looks like a big winning margin but when Livingstone was flying - the crowd on its feet as he hit sixes at will - Birmingham were ahead of the Brave in their chase.

The game turned with a moment of sheer brilliance, however, from the most unlikely Brave hero.

David, an all-rounder born in Singapore who he has played for internationally, only made his debut in Friday's eliminator after coming in as a late replacement for New Zealand international Colin de Grandhomme who flew home before the final.

The big 25-year-old, who earlier took a fine diving catch, swooped on a loose ball after a diving attempt to catch Livingstone had gone down, turned and arrowed a throw directly into the stumps.

His Brave team-mates sprinted to meet him in celebration. Livingstone covered his face with his glove, seemingly distraught.

"As soon as he [Livingstone] was on his way back Southern Brave were the champions," said former England captain Michael Vaughan on BBC Two.

More to follow

Comments

Join the conversation

42 comments

  • Comment posted by Mubbers, today at 21:37

    My assessment of The Hundred:

    The Cricket 8/10
    The coverage 1/10

    Still don’t understand why they didn’t put the same effort into The Blast though.

  • Comment posted by LD Rob, today at 21:37

    Interesting. People who hat this will hate it whatever.

    Before the Hundred it as all predicted to be bish, bash & bosh.

    Actually the women's & men's tournaments were won by the best bowling attacks.

  • Comment posted by Ashes2Ashes51, today at 21:36

    Thank god that tripe's over with! both finals were boring & not an ounce of excitement. Now maybe we can get back to some normal Cricket, instead of this pyjama gimmick nonsense.

  • Comment posted by celticfringe, today at 21:36

    It's over. Hoorah!!

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 21:36

    Birmingham Phoenix rely too heavily on their top 4 batsmen. The game was lost when Livingstone decided to jog rather than run properly. Take a bow Adam Milne though, he had to be a Kiwi didn't he

  • Comment posted by Dale Hanson, today at 21:36

    What an embarrassment Paul Stirling is for enforcing the notion that Cricket is not an athletic sport. He's a professional sportsman and look at the state of him, I don't care how many runs he scores does he not have any professional pride?

  • Comment posted by cut away cut away 44, today at 21:35

    Great captaincy from Vince and all round performance from brave and the hundred has gone well with the tests so bring on the tests

  • Comment posted by Sack The Board, today at 21:35

    No surprise that a Micky Mouse tournament was won by the 2 richest counties Surrey and Hampshire.

  • Comment posted by Solraven, today at 21:34

    Another game over with half an innings left. I grew out of getting excited by a lucky hit for 6 years ago.

  • Comment posted by Gerald, today at 21:34

    Yawn.

  • Comment posted by Pittacus, today at 21:34

    Was that it?

    Looking forward to some cricket on Wednesday.

    As for the commentary, not stop sniggerfest. Had to turn the sound off.

  • Comment posted by DAP1, today at 21:33

    Good old Isa. "You'd probably fancy them in A PROPER GAME of T20" 🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by toffeeforever, today at 21:33

    Well done Southern Brave - top class performance, held their nerve when Livingstone was crashing it to all parts. Entertaining game and crowd clearly had a fun night. May not be to everyone's liking but you can't take enjoyment away from fans and that winning feeling from players.

  • Comment posted by Comercial Darkness, today at 21:32

    Ross Whiteley takes fellow Worcs players apart. Now all get back to Worcs.

  • Comment posted by DAP1, today at 21:32

    Ah, the Mexican Wave Test. Yep, any sporting event that needs to try to start one for a bit of entertainment truly is poor.

  • Comment posted by CP88, today at 21:32

    That was actually a lot of fun. Still don’t see the point of messing with the format, but really wasn’t that much of an issue. Would have preferred the graphics to be better though.

  • Comment posted by Lanta_are_vaahto, today at 21:31

    A bonus is that Liam Livingstone is a must for Englands T20 world cup squad.

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 21:31

    Great 5 weeks that have inspired a generation. And nice to see the Sussex bowlers doing so well.

    And loving the way it's got up the noses of the pompous elite. They can't stand it but they'll all be commenting now on here.

    • Reply posted by TODS, today at 21:35

      TODS replied:
      inspired a generation. lol.

      to stick to their iphones even more...

  • Comment posted by steve j, today at 21:31

    Thank duck this junk is over. There is some real cricket on Wednesday if anyone with an ounce of intelligence is around

  • Comment posted by Lanta_are_vaahto, today at 21:30

    Well done Southern Braves! I've enjoyed the Hundred but I am against it because of how it's disrupted proper cricket. It's brought new fans into cricket and (hopefully) raised the women's game but it needs to be completely separate to proper cricket. Not sure how to shoehorn it in but it can't be held during a busy domestic and International cricket season.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC