The Hundred: Women's team of the tournament as picked by BBC Sport readers

Left to right: Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver and Kate Cross
England's Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver and Kate Cross have all made it into BBC Sport readers' team of the tournament

Earlier in the week we asked BBC Sport readers to pick their women's Hundred team of the tournament.

Nearly 5,000 people selected a team and this is the final XI... there are England stars, domestic heroes and big overseas names.

Would this team have what it takes to go all the way? Let us know in the comments!

1. Jemimah Rodrigues (selected in 63% of teams)

Innings: 7 Runs: 249 Average: 41.50 Strike-rate: 150.90

Northern Superchargers' Jemimah Rodrigues has the boundary percentage of players to face 100 balls 25.5.

2. Dane van Niekerk (68%)

Innings: 8 Runs: 233 Average: 38.83 Strike-rate: 107.87 Wickets: 7 Average: 21.28 Economy: 6.87

Oval Invincibles captain Dane Van Niekerk has scored 138 runs off 121 balls against spin - the most of any player.

3. Nat Sciver (66%)

Innings: 7 Runs: 220 Average: 31.42 Strike-rate: 136.64 Wickets: 3 Average: 51.00 Economy: 9.66

4. Sophia Dunkley (72%)

Innings: 8 Runs: 244 Average: 48.80 Strike-rate: 143.52

Southern Brave's Sophia Dunkley has scored 133 off 82 balls against pace - the most of any player. She has 21 of those balls to the boundary.

5. Amy Jones (43%)

Innings: 8 Runs: 176 Average: 25.14 Strike-rate: 155.75 Catches/stumpings: 7

Birmingham Phoenix's Amy Jones has hit a boundary every 4.19 balls in the tournament. She hit 27 boundaries from 113 balls.

6. Amanda-Jade Wellington (56%)

Games: 8 Wickets: 13 Average: 10.54 Economy: 5.30

7. Kate Cross (92%)

Games: 7 Wickets: 12 Average: 14.08 Economy: 7.45

Manchester Originals captain Kate Cross dismissed right-handers for all 12 of her wickets. She had an average of 10.66 against right-handers.

8. Tash Farrant (93%)

Games: 8 Wickets: 18 Average: 9.61 Economy: 6.52

Oval Invincibles' Tash Farrant took five wickets in the middle 50 balls of the innings at an average of 3.80.

9. Kirstie Gordon (77%)

Games: 9 Wickets: 15 Average: 14.13 Economy: 7.48

Birmingham Phoenix's Kirstie Gordon had an economy rate of 0.75 runs per balls during the tournament - the best in the competition.

10. Lauren Bell (75%)

Games: 8 Wickets: 10 Average: 16.70 Economy: 6.91

Southern Brave's Lauren Bell took seven wickets in the middle 50 balls of the innings, at an average of just 6.28.

11. Alex Hartley (48%)

Games: 7 Wickets: 8 Average: 22.37 Economy: 7.95

All statistics correct to 20 August.

  • Comment posted by WurzelJ, today at 18:06

    It's finished. Thank goodness there's no more of this embarrassing trash.

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 18:05

    The Hundred has been a great platform for women’s cricket and if it helps to achieve the goal of increasing participation, then it can be considered a success.
    I don’t buy into the stream of negative comments and the unfair comparisons with men’s cricket, especially when nobody has claimed that the two are on the same level.
    Just a shame that the women’s final didn’t produce a better contest.

    • Reply posted by skank of the south, today at 18:09

      skank of the south replied:
      If you think that this is worth it at the cost of no thought or promotion of the five day game then your not a fan of cricket. The debacle of the 2nd test and the shambolic standard of play today is the start of the end of cricket in this country.

  • Comment posted by Prestidigitation, today at 18:03

    Those winners’ medals look like the product of leftover melted down Jim’ll Fix It badges.

    (Expects comment to be removed.) :))

  • Comment posted by bbc99, today at 18:02

    "Most things in life are relative" The women's cricket final however wasn't relative but absolute garbage.

  • Comment posted by Have My Say, today at 17:59

    Well. Well, Well . that was worth rushing home for. Honestly it was abysmal, the fielding so sub standard, the wicket keeping awful, you would'nt stand that far back keeping to Jofra Archer. Maybe next year change the format to THE TEN, because this charade is a complete waste of time (and money).EMBARRASSING!!!

  • Comment posted by Dr Foxtrot, today at 17:59

    Proper cricket is back next week at Headingley. 👍

  • Comment posted by skank of the south, today at 17:56

    After a tournament of superlatives from the BBC i've no doubt the government will head straight to them if they ever what to open a new propaganda department. Duping the public won't work forever.

  • Comment posted by blooms, today at 17:54

    I've really enjoyed The Hundred and it's been great to see women's cricket on tv. I look forward to more of this.

    • Reply posted by Invicta48, today at 17:57

      Invicta48 replied:
      Go see your village side every week then.

  • Comment posted by 147break, today at 17:53

    TOTAL number of 6s in the entire women's event (even with short boundaries) = 82

    TOTAL number of 6s in the men's event by just today's finalists (Birmingham & Southern) ... even before today's game = 86.

    No comment - just the facts !!!

  • Comment posted by Tiger Pataudi, today at 17:52

    Those at the women’s final today are unlikely to come back for another match having seen such dross.

  • Comment posted by skank of the south, today at 17:52

    What's shocking is the prize money is the same for that drivel as the mens competition - how is that financially viable?.

    • Reply posted by peter, today at 18:01

      peter replied:
      Hope the 14.30 to 18.00 competitors are embarrassed by that fact.

  • Comment posted by Hillside, today at 17:49

    Shocking game today in aless than half full Lords. BBC headline claiming it a thriller well in to the back half of the Hampshire innings.

    • Reply posted by bbc99, today at 17:52

      bbc99 replied:
      For spectators to pay to see this garbage is daylight robbery.

  • Comment posted by bbc99, today at 17:49

    I've seen a better standard of cricket on my village green watching the local boys U15 side. This lacks the power, skill and fitness levels of the men's game and I would suggest fewer visits to KFC might be beneficial for some of the women. Why is this on TV? It does nothing to promote the game of cricket.

    • Reply posted by Hillside, today at 17:53

      Hillside replied:
      For a sport there are a lot of obese, certainly overweight players. I suppose they have all had to eat the sponsor's products.

  • Comment posted by Prestidigitation, today at 17:49

    “History has been made….” - Alex Hartley.

    Good grief….

  • Comment posted by Daveylee, today at 17:48

    The final was a joke, and the supposed 2nd best team being bowled out in a FINAL for 73 is embarrassing ...as is The BBC claiming this was a "Brave" effort...bin this crazy competition now and The BBC absolute bias
    !

    • Reply posted by Hillside, today at 17:51

      Hillside replied:
      They were supposed to be the best team so even worse. Semifnails little better. Hardly entertaining, more embarassing. I am sure Nigel from ECB will be on soon to say how great it was and match in doubt until last ball.

  • Comment posted by Cheshire Northwest, today at 17:46

    The Final was symbolic and the fielding was embarrassing.

    • Reply posted by Grover, today at 17:49

      Grover replied:
      Symbolic or shambolic

  • Comment posted by DAP1, today at 17:41

    • Reply posted by grg3822, today at 17:58

      grg3822 replied:
      Maybe we could all wear hairshirts for the day instead.
      The BBC is respected around the world. It's only the tories that don't like it because it keeps showing up their golden boy by reporting the things he says and does!

  • Comment posted by zambezi1, today at 17:36

    Watching Farrant bowl,mixture of absolute rubbish, the fielding is diabolical, then they all have a laugh, thank GOD it's over, bringing cricket into disrepute.!!!!

  • Comment posted by JOHN11, today at 17:32

    What is Rob Key going on about when he says that the standard of cricket has been high in the women's tournament? If the last 2 matches have been anything to go by there's still a lot of room for improvement!

    • Reply posted by 147break, today at 17:50

      147break replied:
      Rob Key should maybe look at these statistics ...

      TOTAL number of 6s in the entire women's event (even with short boundaries) = 82

      TOTAL number of 6s in the men's event by just today's finalists (Birmingham & Southern) ... even before today's game = 86.

      No comment - just a question - who's provided a better standard ?

