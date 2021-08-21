Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

England's Adil Rashid (left), Moeen Ali (centre) and Jason Roy (right) all made it into BBC Sport readers' team of the tournament

Earlier in the week we asked BBC Sport readers to pick their men's Hundred team of the tournament.

More than 25,000 people selected a team and this is the final XI... there are England stars, domestic heroes and big overseas names.

1. Quinton de Kock (selected in 76% of teams)

Innings: 7 Runs: 195 Average: 39.00 Strike-rate: 177.27 Catches/stumpings: 12

2. Jason Roy (43%)

Innings: 7 Runs: 186 Average: 37.20 Strike-rate: 148.80

3. Moeen Ali (77%)

Innings: 6 Runs: 189 Average: 31.50 Strike-rate: 154.91 Wickets: Four Average: 31.50 Economy: 8.89

4. Liam Livingstone (99%)

Innings: 8 Runs: 302 Average: 60.40 Strike-rate: 171.59 Wickets: Four Average: 23.50 Economy: 9.72

5. Ben Duckett (37%)

Innings: 8 Runs: 232 Average: 29.00 Strike-rate: 137.27

6. Samit Patel (58%)

Innings: 8 Runs: 179 Average: 29.83 Strike-rate: 157.01 Wickets: 8 Average: 22.00 Economy: 7.88

7. David Willey (61%)

Innings: 7 Runs: 132 Average: 22.00 Strike-rate: 155.29 Wickets: 5 Average: 32.00 Economy: 9.69

8. Rashid Khan (75%)

Games: 9 Wickets: 12 Average: 19.25 Economy: 8.15

9. Adil Rashid (80%)

Games: 7 Wickets: 12 Average: 14.41 Economy: 7.68

10. Marchant de Lange (39%)

Games: 7 Wickets: 12 Average: 13.08 Economy: 7.91

11. Adam Milne (66%)

Games: Seven Wickets: 10 Average: 12.10 Economy: 6.31

All statistics correct to 20 August.

