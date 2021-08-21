The Hundred: Men's team of the tournament as picked by BBC Sport readers

Left to right: Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali and Jason Roy
England's Adil Rashid (left), Moeen Ali (centre) and Jason Roy (right) all made it into BBC Sport readers' team of the tournament

Earlier in the week we asked BBC Sport readers to pick their men's Hundred team of the tournament.

More than 25,000 people selected a team and this is the final XI... there are England stars, domestic heroes and big overseas names.

Would this team have what it takes to go all the way? Let us know in the comments!

1. Quinton de Kock (selected in 76% of teams)

Innings: 7 Runs: 195 Average: 39.00 Strike-rate: 177.27 Catches/stumpings: 12

Southern Brave's Quinton de Kock has the highest boundary % of players to face 100+ balls. He has hit 25.5% of his balls for four or six.

2. Jason Roy (43%)

Innings: 7 Runs: 186 Average: 37.20 Strike-rate: 148.80

Oval Invincibles' Jason Roy was at his destructive best at The Oval - scoring 90 runs in four innings - at a strike-rate of 170.

3. Moeen Ali (77%)

Innings: 6 Runs: 189 Average: 31.50 Strike-rate: 154.91 Wickets: Four Average: 31.50 Economy: 8.89

Birmimgham Phoenix's Moeen Ali has attacked left-arm spin - smashing 51 off 21 balls - a strike-rate of 243.

4. Liam Livingstone (99%)

Innings: 8 Runs: 302 Average: 60.40 Strike-rate: 171.59 Wickets: Four Average: 23.50 Economy: 9.72

5. Ben Duckett (37%)

Innings: 8 Runs: 232 Average: 29.00 Strike-rate: 137.27

Welsh Fire's Ben Duckett scored at a strike-rate of 181 against leg spin - the second highest in the competition.

6. Samit Patel (58%)

Innings: 8 Runs: 179 Average: 29.83 Strike-rate: 157.01 Wickets: 8 Average: 22.00 Economy: 7.88

7. David Willey (61%)

Innings: 7 Runs: 132 Average: 22.00 Strike-rate: 155.29 Wickets: 5 Average: 32.00 Economy: 9.69

In Northern Superchargers' game against London Spirit at Lord's David Willey produced the highest impact MVP performance of the season, scoring 81* off 45 balls, and taking 2-9 with the ball.

8. Rashid Khan (75%)

Games: 9 Wickets: 12 Average: 19.25 Economy: 8.15

9. Adil Rashid (80%)

Games: 7 Wickets: 12 Average: 14.41 Economy: 7.68

10. Marchant de Lange (39%)

Games: 7 Wickets: 12 Average: 13.08 Economy: 7.91

Trent Rockets' Marchant de Lange has dismissed seven left-handed batters - the most of any bowler - in 51 balls.

11. Adam Milne (66%)

Games: Seven Wickets: 10 Average: 12.10 Economy: 6.31

Birmingham Phoenix's Adam Milne has a dot-ball percentage of 52.1. That is by far the highest of bowlers to deliver at least 100 balls.

All statistics correct to 20 August.

It is not too late to pick your team and share it on social media using #bbccricketexternal-link, but your selections will not change the final team.

Men's Hundred Team of the Tournament

Pick your team of the tournament from the men's Hundred...

