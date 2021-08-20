Matches will be played in Abu Dhabi, Dubai & Sharjah (UAE), and Al Amarat (Oman) after the tournament was moved from India because of Covid-19 concerns.

Super 12

Group 1: Australia, England, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Group 2: Afghanistan, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, Namibia Top two teams in each group qualify for semi-finals

23 Oct: Australia beat South Africa by five wickets, Abu Dhabi Scorecard . Report

23 Oct: England beat West Indies by six wickets, Dubai Scorecard . Report

24 Oct: Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, Sharjah (11:00 BST)

24 Oct: India v Pakistan, Dubai (15:00 BST)

25 Oct: Afghanistan v Scotland, Sharjah(15:00 BST)

26 Oct: South Africa v West Indies, Dubai (11:00 BST)

26 Oct: Pakistan v New Zealand, Sharjah (15:00 BST)

27 Oct: England v Bangladesh, Abu Dhabi (11:00 BST)

27 Oct: Scotland v Namibia, Abu Dhabi(15:00 BST)

28 Oct: Australia v Sri Lanka, Dubai (15:00 BST)

29 Oct: West Indies v Bangladesh, Sharjah (11:00 BST)

29 Oct: Pakistan v Afghanistan, Dubai (15:00 BST)

30 Oct: South Africa v Sri Lanka, Sharjah (11:00 BST)

30 Oct: Australia v England, Dubai (15:00 BST)

31 Oct: Afghanistan v Namibia, Abu Dhabi (10:00 GMT)

31 Oct: India v New Zealand, Dubai (14:00 GMT)

1 Nov: England v Sri Lanka, Sharjah (14:00 GMT)

2 Nov: South Africa v Bangladesh, Abu Dhabi (10:00 GMT)

2 Nov: Pakistan v Namibia, Abu Dhabi (14:00 GMT)

3 Nov: New Zealand v Scotland, Dubai(10:00 GMT)

3 Nov: India v Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi (14:00 GMT)

4 Nov: Australia v Bangladesh, Dubai (10:00 GMT)

4 Nov: West Indies v Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi (14:00 GMT)

5 Nov: New Zealand v Namibia, Sharjah (10:00 GMT)

5 Nov: India v Scotland, Dubai(14:00 GMT)

6 Nov: Australia v West Indies, Abu Dhabi (10:00 GMT)

6 Nov: England v South Africa, Sharjah (14:00 GMT)

7 Nov: New Zealand v Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi (10:00 GMT)

7 Nov: Pakistan v Scotland, Sharjah(14:00 GMT)

8 Nov: India v Namibia, Abu Dhabi (14:00 GMT)

Knockout stage

10 Nov: Semi-final 1, Abu Dhabi* (14:00 GMT)

11 Nov: Semi-final 2, Dubai* (14:00 GMT)

14 Nov: Final, Dubai* (14:00 GMT)

*Semi-finals and final have reserve days

First round

Group A: Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands, Sri Lanka Group B: Bangladesh, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Scotland Top two teams in each group qualified for Super 12 stage

October

17: Oman beat Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets, Al Amarat - scorecard 17: Scotland beat Bangladesh by six runs, Al Amarat - scorecard Round-up . Scotland reaction

18: Ireland beat Netherlands by seven wickets, Abu Dhabi - scorecard 18: Sri Lanka beat Namibia by seven wickets, Abu Dhabi - scorecard Round-up

19: Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 17 runs, Al Amarat - scorecard 19: Bangladesh beat Oman by 26 runs, Al Amarat - scorecard Round-up . Scotland reaction

20: Namibia beat Netherlands by six wickets, Abu Dhabi - scorecard 20: Sri Lanka beat Ireland by 70 runs, Abu Dhabi - scorecard Round-up

21: Bangladesh beat Papua New Guinea by, Al Amarat - scorecard 21: Scotland beat Oman by eight wickets, Al Amarat - scorecard Round-up . Scotland reaction

22: Namibia beat Ireland by eight wickets, Sharjah - scorecard 22 : Sri Lanka beat Netherlands by eight wickets, Sharjah - scorecard Round-up . Ireland reaction

