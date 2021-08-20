T20 World Cup 2021: Fixtures, results, scorecards & reports
Matches will be played in Abu Dhabi, Dubai & Sharjah (UAE), and Al Amarat (Oman) after the tournament was moved from India because of Covid-19 concerns.
Super 12
|Group 1: Australia, England, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh
|Group 2: Afghanistan, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, Namibia
|Top two teams in each group qualify for semi-finals
|23 Oct: Australia beat South Africa by five wickets, Abu Dhabi
|Scorecard. Report
|23 Oct: England beat West Indies by six wickets, Dubai
|Scorecard. Report
24 Oct: Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, Sharjah (11:00 BST)
24 Oct: India v Pakistan, Dubai (15:00 BST)
25 Oct: Afghanistan v Scotland, Sharjah(15:00 BST)
26 Oct: South Africa v West Indies, Dubai (11:00 BST)
26 Oct: Pakistan v New Zealand, Sharjah (15:00 BST)
27 Oct: England v Bangladesh, Abu Dhabi (11:00 BST)
27 Oct: Scotland v Namibia, Abu Dhabi(15:00 BST)
28 Oct: Australia v Sri Lanka, Dubai (15:00 BST)
29 Oct: West Indies v Bangladesh, Sharjah (11:00 BST)
29 Oct: Pakistan v Afghanistan, Dubai (15:00 BST)
30 Oct: South Africa v Sri Lanka, Sharjah (11:00 BST)
30 Oct: Australia v England, Dubai (15:00 BST)
31 Oct: Afghanistan v Namibia, Abu Dhabi (10:00 GMT)
31 Oct: India v New Zealand, Dubai (14:00 GMT)
1 Nov: England v Sri Lanka, Sharjah (14:00 GMT)
2 Nov: South Africa v Bangladesh, Abu Dhabi (10:00 GMT)
2 Nov: Pakistan v Namibia, Abu Dhabi (14:00 GMT)
3 Nov: New Zealand v Scotland, Dubai(10:00 GMT)
3 Nov: India v Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi (14:00 GMT)
4 Nov: Australia v Bangladesh, Dubai (10:00 GMT)
4 Nov: West Indies v Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi (14:00 GMT)
5 Nov: New Zealand v Namibia, Sharjah (10:00 GMT)
5 Nov: India v Scotland, Dubai(14:00 GMT)
6 Nov: Australia v West Indies, Abu Dhabi (10:00 GMT)
6 Nov: England v South Africa, Sharjah (14:00 GMT)
7 Nov: New Zealand v Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi (10:00 GMT)
7 Nov: Pakistan v Scotland, Sharjah(14:00 GMT)
8 Nov: India v Namibia, Abu Dhabi (14:00 GMT)
Knockout stage
10 Nov: Semi-final 1, Abu Dhabi* (14:00 GMT)
11 Nov: Semi-final 2, Dubai* (14:00 GMT)
14 Nov: Final, Dubai* (14:00 GMT)
*Semi-finals and final have reserve days
First round
|Group A: Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands, Sri Lanka
|Group B: Bangladesh, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Scotland
|Top two teams in each group qualified for Super 12 stage
October
|17: Oman beat Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets, Al Amarat - scorecard
|17: Scotland beat Bangladesh by six runs, Al Amarat - scorecard
|Round-up. Scotland reaction
|18: Ireland beat Netherlands by seven wickets, Abu Dhabi - scorecard
|18: Sri Lanka beat Namibia by seven wickets, Abu Dhabi - scorecard
|Round-up
|19: Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 17 runs, Al Amarat - scorecard
|19: Bangladesh beat Oman by 26 runs, Al Amarat - scorecard
|Round-up. Scotland reaction
|20: Namibia beat Netherlands by six wickets, Abu Dhabi - scorecard
|20: Sri Lanka beat Ireland by 70 runs, Abu Dhabi - scorecard
|Round-up
|21: Bangladesh beat Papua New Guinea by, Al Amarat - scorecard
|21: Scotland beat Oman by eight wickets, Al Amarat - scorecard
|Round-up. Scotland reaction
|22: Namibia beat Ireland by eight wickets, Sharjah - scorecard
|22: Sri Lanka beat Netherlands by eight wickets, Sharjah - scorecard
|Round-up. Ireland reaction
