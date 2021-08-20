The Hundred: Oval Invincibles fight back to beat Birmingham Phoenix to reach final

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at The Kia Oval

The Hundred eliminator, Kia Oval
Oval Invincibles 114-7 (100 balls) Kapp 37 (37), Capsey 26 (20); Gordon 2-22
Birmingham Phoenix 94 all out (94 balls) A Jones 35; Farrant 4-10
Invincibles win by 20 runs
Oval Invincibles fought back from the brink in stunning style to reach the inaugural women's Hundred final with a 20-run win over Birmingham Phoenix in the eliminator.

Chasing 115, the Phoenix were cruising at 66-2 before the Invincibles, on their home ground, turned the game on its head through the brilliance of Tash Farrant and captain Dane van Niekerk.

Farrant, now the tournament's leading wicket-taker, produced a spectacular diving catch to dismiss Erin Burns for 23 and the Oval crowd had hardly settled when, crucially, she had Phoenix skipper Amy Jones for 35 next ball.

The Phoenix still only needed 49 from 49 balls but the pumped-up Invincibles surged to victory by taking another six wickets to bowl the visitors out for 94.

Van Niekerk, who remained the perfect, unflappable leader throughout, took a brilliant reaction catch off her own bowling.

Her side will play Southern Brave in the final on Saturday, a match which starts at 15:00 BST and will be shown live on BBC Two.

  • Comment posted by i swear on my mums life the dog ate it, today at 17:57

    I've got on board with the 100, mostly because my son loves it, but the hyperbole from the BBC over simple catches etc on the women's side does absolutely nothing to promote the game. There's currently a headline reading "best catch of the tournament "...its clearly not the best, not even on the women's side. Report the games, and focus on events, stop with the teenage-twitter histrionics please.

  • Comment posted by Trevor, today at 17:56

    Had to do a double take watching Phoenix collapse..so like watching England men snatching defeat from the hands of victory

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:55

    Was hoping for a Phoenix double today. Looks like Moeen Ali and his team mates will have to do the business tonight. Im looking forward to it

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 17:55

    The Hundred has been a great platform for giving women’s cricket some much needed exposure. An entertaining match this evening and hopefully tomorrow’s final will provide an equally entertaining conclusion.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:54

    Well done Oval Invincibles at reaching the inaugural Hundred competition in front of twelve thousand people which is more than the crowd at the Royal London Cup final

  • Comment posted by KLOPP OUT, today at 17:53

    When does this end? It's been on my tele for weeks now. 😡

    • Reply posted by The Masked Marvel, today at 17:57

      The Masked Marvel replied:
      Read the article for the answer to that!

  • Comment posted by Johnny_Lee, today at 17:53

    I don't like cricket.

    • Reply posted by Johnny_Lee, today at 17:53

      Johnny_Lee replied:
      I love it.

  • Comment posted by worcesterwolf, today at 17:52

    Pressure of the chase well done the winners
    In other games have Pakistans tip 3 been learning from England 2 for 3

  • Comment posted by Sir Nick Albert Wright, today at 17:52

    Every time you think the standard can't get lower it does. Chasing 114 and falling 20 short is beyond belief.

    • Reply posted by ant888, today at 17:54

      ant888 replied:
      That’s not the type of comment I would expect from a knight of the realm.

  • Comment posted by Humakt, today at 17:49

    Very entertaining game! Well played Invinvibles. Now come on Brave!

  • Comment posted by shytalker, today at 17:49

    Overrun the scheduled time again!

