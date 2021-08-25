Laura Delany plays a shot in the 3-1 series win over Scotland at Stormont in May

Ireland captain Laura Delany says the team must be at their best to progress from the T20 World Cup qualifying tournament in Spain.

Just one of the six teams competing at La Manga will go through to the global qualifiers next year.

Ireland will play five games in five days and start against Germany on Thursday morning.

"Every game is like a cup final and we have to play our best cricket to get across the line," said Delany.

Ireland go into the round-robin European Qualifier tournament as the top-ranked side but Scotland and the Netherlands are expected to push Ed Joyce's side for top spot.

The Irish have beaten both sides in home T20 series this year with a 3-1 win over the Scots at Stormont before defeating the Dutch 2-1 at Malahide.

Seeds of doubt

"We can take a lot of confidence from the two series we played here in Ireland but we will definitely have in the back of our mind that we did lose a game in each series," added Delany.

"It's a tough call between Scotland and Netherlands - both sides have very skilled players and the games against them are going to be tough.

"The Netherlands will have Sterre Kalis back in, she's been playing in The Hundred so that will strengthen their side. They also have a strong senior group of players - in tough situations they can help lead them through that."

Teenage all-rounder Orla Prendergast is among Ireland's key players for the European Qualifier

Ireland face a tough schedule as they begin their bid to make the 2023 T20 World Cup - they start with a double-header on Thursday with an encounter against Turkey following the Germany game.

The key fixtures are against Scotland on Friday and the Irish take in on the Dutch in what could be a decisive final match three days later. It will be a test of both fitness and quality with Delany happy with the quality of the 14-player Irish squad.

"It's probably going to be one of the toughest tournaments I've ever played in and probably the rest of the squad as well," she said.

"Having not played a huge amount of cricket over the last few years and now we have to play a tournament with five games which are pretty much back-to-back.

"Physically it will be a big ask and then on top of that there's only one team that goes through so each side will have to play their best side and best cricket each game.

"Gaby Lewis has been brilliant, Orla Prendergast has been outstanding with bat and ball and she is definitely one to keep an eye on for the future while Leah Paul has been excellent with the new ball.

"It's fantastic having Mary Waldron and Eimear Richardson back in the squad while there are a number of players coming through who have huge potential."

Ireland's T20 World Cup qualifier fixtures at La Manga v Germany Thursday, 26 August 9:30 BST v Turkey Thursday, 26 August 14:30 v Scotland Friday, 27 August 14:30 v France Sunday, 29 August 9:30 v Netherlands Monday, 30 August 14:30

Ireland squad: Laura Delany (capt), Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron (wk).