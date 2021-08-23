Alex Hales and Peter Trego are looking to help holders Notts become the first side to win back-to-back T20 Blast crowns

Vitality T20 Blast quarter-finals Dates: Tuesday 24 - Friday 27 August Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on every match on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app.

The English cricket season reverts to a slightly more customary look this week with The Hundred making way on centre stage for the four T20 Blast quarter-finals.

It will be another week before the County Championship resumes, when some teams will be playing their first game in three weeks.

But for eight county sides, there is still the chance to be one of the four who book their place for Finals Day at Edgbaston on 18 September.

At 120 deliveries a side, or rather 20 six-ball overs, the Blast is just 20 balls longer and remains the popular well-supported occasion that, for the last 18 summers, has led to the Edgbaston final being billed as the biggest date in the English cricket's domestic summer calendar.

That much-prized headline billing is now no longer part of the marketing, but there are still at least nine players from Saturday's men's Hundred final who could play in this week's four last-eight ties.

Southern Brave stars Jake Lintott (left) and Alex Davies are signed up to be team-mates again next season at Edgbaston for the Bears

Sussex, who must make the long trek to Chester-le-Street to play Yorkshire, as Emerald Headingley is being prepared for this week's third Test against India, will have all three of their match-winning Southern Brave seamers - George Garton, Tymal Mills and England veteran Chris Jordan.

Brave skipper James Vince is expected to return to Hampshire duty for Wednesday's second quarter-final against T20 holders Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

Although Craig Overton has been called up for England Test duty, another victorious Brave hero Alex Davies will be sharing the same pitch as two of Saturday's Lord's runners-up, his Lancashire team-mate Liam Livingstone and Will Smeed, when the Red Rose travel to Taunton to play Somerset on Thursday.

Then, on Friday, the Birmingham Bears go to Canterbury, where Chris Benjamin and Jake Lintott, on opposing sides on Saturday, will this time be on the same team to meet Kent, who may have Adam Milne on show.

Yorkshire Vikings v Sussex Sharks

Tuesday: Chester-le-Street, 18:30 BST

First up are North Group runners-up Yorkshire 'at home' to 2009 T20 winners Sussex, who finished third in South Group.

They have met twice before in the T20. Sussex won their quarter-final tie in 2007 but the Tykes beat them in the semi in Cardiff on Finals Day in 2012.

This is the third quarter-final to be staged at Chester-le-Street in four years - and the hosts are yet to win one.

In 2018, Durham lost to Sussex. Then, in 2019, Lancashire, forced to decamp to County Durham as their Old Trafford home was also being used for a Test match, were beaten by eventual winners Essex.

Yorkshire's Harry Brook, who played for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred, is the top tournament run-scorer for teams left in the T20, having hit 500 in 12 games at an average of 80.83

Nine years on from their only ever appearance at Finals Day, Yorkshire are without New Zealand paceman Lockie Ferguson following his positive Covid test but they do have England leg-spinner Adil Rashid, the world-ranked number four bowler in T20.

As well as the returning Jordan, Mills and Garton, Sussex have teenage spinner Archie Lenham and Delray Rawlins from that victorious Brave squad to squeeze in, as well as Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, the world T20 number three, who played two group games before his Hundred stint with Trent Rockets.

That in addition to a Sussex attack already including South African David Wiese and ex-England Test and one-day international all-rounder Ravi Bopara, now nine games short of being only the fifth player to clock up 400 T20 career appearances.

In the group games, three of which were rain abandonments, Mills (seven), Jordan (six) and Garton (five) all played regularly. But in the only two result games in which all three played together, Sussex won with at least 22 balls to spare.

Notts Outlaws v Hampshire Hawks

Wednesday: Trent Bridge, 19:00 BST

On the same stage where English cricket's first domestic trophy of 2021 was handed out to Glamorgan last Thursday, T20 holders Notts continue their quest for a third triumph in five seasons at home to fellow two-time winners Hampshire.

Hampshire beat Notts at the quarter-final stage both in 2012, the year they won the T20 for the second time, and 2014 - on each occasion at Trent Bridge.

Hampshire skipper James Vince failed in the final but made 229 runs in 10 innings to help Southern Brave win The Hundred

But when they met at the semi-final stage at Edgbaston in 2017, Notts won en route to lifting the trophy for the first time.

Hampshire skipper Vince - the only man in world cricket with a T20 Blast, Big Bash and Hundred winner's medal in his possession - hit 365 in 10 group games prior to his departure on Brave duty, but his Hawks team-mate Joe Weatherley (333 in 11) is not far behind him.

Notts, who won their group comfortably, losing just two of their 14 group games, can welcome back twice T20 victors Alex Hales, Joe Clarke and Samit Patel from The Hundred. They rejoin the Outlaws' other likely matchwinners, skipper Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett, also twice a winner with both Northants and Notts, and Peter Trego, three times a finalist but not a winner until last year with Notts at 39 - and now, at 40, seeking back-to-back winner's medals.

Hampshire, by contrast, scraped through in fourth as they came from nowhere to win their final five matches. But all that form is now more than a month old and counts for nothing.

Somerset v Lancashire Lightning

Thursday: Taunton, 19:00 BST

Lancashire, winners in 2015 and twice beaten finalists, head for Taunton looking to book a place at a record sixth Finals Day.

They are missing England Test absentees Saqib Mahmood and Jos Buttler, as well as New Zealander Finn Allen, who also missed The Hundred final with Birmingham Phoenix after being selected in New Zealand's squad for their tour of Bangladesh.

But they have the option of restoring Hundred hero Al Davies to his more familiar role of opener, while they also have Livingstone, so nearly the matchwinner in the Lord's final, as well as skipper Dane Vilas, who has been away with the Northern Superchargers.

Liam Livingstone will be hoping to get over the disappointment of his Lord's run-out as Lancashire visit Taunton

Somerset have won both their previous T20 meetings with Lancashire - in vastly contrasting fashion. By seven wickets in the final at the Oval in 2005, then in a bowl-out on a wet night in Manchester four years later.

It is now 16 years since they won this trophy for the one and only time - and 10 since they last reached the final as they too look to book a record sixth Finals Day.

Kent Spitfires v Birmingham Bears

Friday: Canterbury, 19:00 BST

The Bears, T20 winners in 2014, and Kent, the 2007 victors, have met just once before in T20, in the 2008 quarter-final at Edgbaston when Darren Stevens top-scored with 69 in a 42-run win.

From that game, aside from 45-year-old Stevens, only two other possible survivors remain, England internationals Chris Woakes, who was in his first season 13 years ago, and Joe Denly.

Woakes, who has played just four games of cricket this year, is back in action for the Bears this week, getting some valuable game time in the Second XI against Worcestershire at New Road.

But there is equal interest in two Bears at the other end of the experience scale, Benjamin and Lintott, who both return fresh from The Hundred, although with contrasting experiences in the final.

Durham University batsman Benjamin, 22, has made just two first-class appearances, and played once each for Warwickshire, in the One-Day Cup, and the Birmingham Bears, scoring a half-century both times. But, on top of being offered a Bears contract in June, that was enough to earn him a surprise call-up to The Hundred with the Phoenix, for whom he became a regular.

Kent's Adam Milne's figures of 2-8 in The Hundred final for Birmingham Phoenix were the most economical of the whole tournament

Former schoolteacher Lintott, whose efforts for the Bears over the past year and for the Brave in The Hundred have now earned him a Caribbean Premier League contract, will play at Canterbury before heading off to play for Barbados Royals.

After missing the opening three games of the CPL, Lintott is set to make seven appearances before returning to Birmingham ahead of Finals Day on 18 September.

Kent are yet to reveal whether the economical Milne will play, having played three group games prior to The Hundred, substituting for their original overseas selection Mohammad Amir.

But, although on the losing side on Saturday, Milne produced one of the performances of the the tournament for Birmingham Phoenix, sending down the most efficient figures recorded, stunning two wickets for just eight runs off his 20 balls.