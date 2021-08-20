Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Glamorgan director of cricket Mark Wallace is hoping the One-Day Cup triumph proves a catalyst to future success at the Welsh county.

Captain Kiran Carlson led Glamorgan to their first limited overs cup final victory with the 58-run win over Durham at Trent Bridge.

The win resulted in Glamorgan's first silverware in 17 years.

"When you win trophies you want it to be something that acts as a springboard," said Wallace.

Although Glamorgan won the limited-overs leagues in 1993, 2002 and 2004 and county championship in 1948, 1969 and 1997, they had never succeeded in a one-day final, with three runners-up spots at Lord's.

Alan Jones' outfit were beaten in the 1977 Gillette Cup final, Matthew Maynard's side lost the Benson and Hedges Cup final in 2000, while Wallace's team finished runners-up in the YB40 Cup in 2013.

"We have had intermittent periods of success over the years so it's up to the current era and the one coming after it to build and sustain this," Wallace told BBC Radio Wales.

"You could see it in the eyes of the players coming off the field this is want they want to get more of and repeat."

Two Welsh players, man-of-the-match Andrew Salter and captain Carlson, were key factors in the victory.

"We have never hidden the fact we want to bring through our own players," said Wallace.

"We have wanted to have players coming from our academy and going onto the field and playing for Glamorgan, just like Kiran Carlson.

"He is a Glamorgan academy player who has now lifted a trophy as captain and that is the dream. We want as many young Welsh players experiencing days like this."

Glamorgan stuck with the players who had helped get them through to the final rather than include the likes of Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke, David Lloyd, Dan Douthwaite and Timm van der Gugten, who had been involved in The Hundred.

"This group of players have been brilliant," said Wallace.

"Like most teams we lost a few players to the Hundred, five of our more senior experienced guys, so it was an opportunity for the fringe of the squad.

"We also went out and got a couple of guys who had been playing well in the university system and in the leagues and they contributed.

"They were people outside the professional squad but they have come in and excelled themselves."

Former Glamorgan captain Wallace admitted the victory in Nottingham had proved a memorable occasion.

"It was brilliant," he added.

"Throughout the competition we have never really been favourites for a lot of the games we have played in and we were not favourites against Durham.

"The support behind us and the atmosphere that created made it a special day."