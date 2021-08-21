Glamorgan's victory in the One-Day Cup final at a half-full Trent Bridge was watched by 7,296 spectators

What to do with the One-Day Cup?

The 50-over knockout competition which was once the jewel in the English domestic cricketing summer found itself shunted off into an almost forgotten siding in 2021 when the authorities shook up the fixture list to make room for the all-singing, all-dancing Hundred.

The One-Day Cup was even put up in direct opposition to The Hundred.

Yet, after the end of a memorable tournament, the One-Day Cup is not only still standing it has done so well for itself that it will have asked some questions of the England and Wales Cricket Board as to how much better it might be treated next year.

Yes, The Hundred has done well too, made some money, filled a few coffers, given a massive shot in the arm to the women's game and, thanks largely to live cricket being put back on terrestrial television, brought in the new audience that the ECB had hoped and planned for.

But the comparative success of the One-Day Cup has shown that county cricket and city franchise cricket might be able to live together side by side after all.

The stars came out to light up the skies in The Hundred. But, meanwhile in county cricket's supporting sideshow, there was still a faithful audience to watch the stars of the future, as so many new faces learnt so much so quickly sharing the same stage with the likes of Alastair Cook, Michael Hogan, Chris Rushworth, Hamish Rutherford, Travis Head, Keaton Jennings, Simon Harmer and Brett D'Oliveira.

For all the fun of the fair at English cricket's newest attraction, there is still clearly an audience for 50-over cricket. And Glamorgan's unlikely march to glory at Durham's expense at Trent Bridge on Thursday capped a tournament of great games, great cricket and surprisingly great interest. And who knew that it would take leaving Lord's to finally bring the Welsh county their first one-day knockout final?

Should One-Day final return to Lord's?

Former Durham, Lancashire and England fast bowler Graham Onions was there on commentary duty for the BBC in Nottingham. And disappointed though he was by Durham's first defeat in their third List A final, he had plenty of positive things to say.

"The competition as a whole I honestly believe has been a huge success," said Onions.

"An opportunity for youngsters to perform in front of crowds in big stadiums.

"There's a potential debate on whether it needs to be a Saturday and still be at Lord's.

"Of course it would be fantastic to be at Lord's, but Trent Bridge is a worthy host for a final. It's also a fantastic place to play."

The rest of the BBC commentary team's at Trent Bridge were all equally impressed.

Durham openers Alex Lees (left) and Graham Clark were the only two batters to pass 500 runs for the tournament. The best after Clark (646) and Lees (562) was Alastair Cook's 455

Glamorgan's Joe Cooke's two wickets in the final helped him draw clear of Simon Harmer and Conor McKerr as top wicket taker on 20

Where are the future players coming from?

Mark Church (BBC Radio London, whose Surrey commentaries first launched the concept of online ball-by-ball county cricket)

"Crowds have been pretty good. If you're putting on another event at the same time, it's going to be very difficult to get the people you want but Surrey have still managed to get good crowds and the cricket has been great.

"Every game has had a narrative. A lot of the young players who have come in have written their own stories and then you have the more experienced players who are still doing it and and still performing.

"I've loved the competition this year. I love 50-over cricket anyway and I love the domestic 50-over competition which I think is very important. Don't forget we're the world champions in both men's and women's 50-over cricket. But going in to defend those titles, while I may be a bit old fashioned here, you surely need to be playing a bit of 50-over cricket?

"Where are the players coming from, going into future World Cups? Not just in the men's game. We had the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy at the start of the season which was terrific, but the women have not played any 50-over cricket since. I keep hearing about transferrable skills, but you can bowl a full 10 overs in 50-over cricket and can bat a long time."

The 'dads and lads' competition

Scott Read (BBC Radio Lancashire and Test Match Special)

"I remember reading a line in the build-up to the final saying that it's been a bit of 'a dads and lads competition' which I thought was quite nice. A lot of young kids and a lot of senior pros all blended in together, who have not featured in other seasons.

"Over 100 players have made their List A debut this summer and it's been exciting to see some of these lads who in previous seasons wouldn't have been given a chance. For these players, it has been a big opportunity.

"Lancashire had their captain Dane Vilas for one game then he was drafted out to play for the Northern Superchargers but spin that round and it gave Tom Bailey the chance to captain the side which he otherwise would not have had.

"It has been a bit disruptive, but then that is going to happen. Some competition has to play alongside The Hundred and whatever competition is, it's going to be affected by call-ups to The Hundred."

'A part of the game that we don't want to lose'

Kevin Howells (BBC Radio 5 Live's county cricket commentator and presenter)

"I've had some of my most memorable days this summer watching the One-Day Cup.

"I'd never been to Sedburgh before (when Lancashire hosted Sussex), but what a glorious backdrop that was. A part of the game in this country that we don't want to lose.

"I saw a Somerset-Glamorgan game which to'ed and fro'ed. Then there was the game at Emirates Old Trafford between Lancashire and Middlesex which went down to the last ball.

"And that tie against Essex (when Simon Harmer hit Steven Croft for 18 off the last over) and cost Lancashire a place in the knockout stages."