Last updated on .From the section Cricket

A former England youth captain, Azeem Rafiq captained Yorkshire in a Twenty20 fixture in 2012

Yorkshire have admitted former player Azeem Rafiq was "the victim of inappropriate behaviour" and offered him their "profound apologies".

Rafiq, 30, last year claimed that "institutional racism" at the club left him close to taking his own life. external-link

An independent investigation into allegations commenced in September, with the ECB writing to the club this week to ask for a copy of the findings.

The club responded by saying "several of the allegations" were upheld.

In a statement, the club said: "Sadly, historically, Azeem was the victim of inappropriate behaviour.

"This is clearly unacceptable. We would like to express our profound apologies for this."

More to follow.