Shafali Verma, left, scored 171 runs in The Hundred, including putting on 131 with Eve Jones, right, to beat Welsh Fire by 10 wickets

The Hundred Eliminators Venue: Kia Oval, London Date: 20 August Time: 15:00 BST (women's), 18:30 BST (men's) Coverage: Women's match live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online. Radio commentary of both matches, plus live text, clips and analysis on BBC Sport website

Birmingham Phoenix batters Shafali Verma and Finn Allen, plus Southern Brave all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme, will miss The Hundred run-in.

Verma is due to tour Australia with India in September, with Allen and De Grandhomme selected in New Zealand's squad for their tour of Bangladesh.

Phoenix will, however, have skipper Moeen Ali available for Sunday's men's final.

Craig Overton returns for Brave's eliminator against Trent Rockets.

All-rounder Moeen and pace bowler Overton were part of England's squad for the second-Test defeat against India at Lord's.

The winner of the men's eliminator between Brave and Rockets will meet Phoenix in the final.

Phoenix have called up batter David Bedingham from Durham as their replacement for Allen, while Southern Brave has drafted in 25-year-old Singaporean batter Tim David.

Bedingham will play for Durham in the Royal London Cup final on Thursday before joining up with the Phoenix squad on Friday.

In the women's competition, Brave are waiting in the final for the winners of the eliminator between Phoenix and Oval Invincibles.

The women's eliminator and both of Saturday's finals will be televised live on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website and app.