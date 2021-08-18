England v India: Hosts recall Dawid Malan, drop Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley for third Test

Dawid Malan
Malan is the world's number one ranked T20 batsman

Yorkshire batsman Dawid Malan has been recalled to the England squad for the third Test against India, with Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley both dropped from the 15-man squad.

Malan, 33, played the last of his 15 Tests in August 2018.

Seamer Saqib Mahmood is included, while spinner Jack Leach misses out but will be on standby as back-up to Moeen Ali.

England fell to a 151-run defeat in the second Test, having drawn the first match in the five-Test series.

The third Test will begin at Headingley in Leeds on Wednesday, 25 August.

Malan has scored 724 runs in Tests at an average of 27.84, including one century and six half-centuries.

"Dawid Malan deserves his opportunity in the Test arena," said England head coach Chris Silverwood.

"He has a lot of experience across all formats and, if called upon, I am confident that he can come and do well on his home ground."

Sibley - who averages 28.94 in 22 Tests - has struggled against India this summer, scoring just 57 runs in four innings.

"Dom Sibley needs some time away to regain his confidence after a challenging period," Silverwood said.

"He will return to Warwickshire to spend time in the middle without the scrutiny and find some rhythm and confidence.

"Dom offers a lot of value to the Test environment and some time away should help him. However, he remains part of our plans."

Kent batsman Crawley has 15 Test caps and scored 267 against Pakistan in August 2020, but lost his place in the team after the first Test against India and will also now head back to his county.

"Zak is still a massive part of our plans moving forward, but we feel he would benefit from time outside the pressure of international competition to get some time working on his skill," Silverwood added.

"He has a bright future and I do not doubt that his time will come again in the Test arena."

England are also hopeful that Mark Wood will be recover from a shoulder injury sustained in the second Test, while Lancashire's Mahmood could be in line for a Test debut.

"He is confident, highly-skilled and will not be overawed if he is to make his Test debut. His temperament and attitude are suited to the international arena," Silverwood said of Mahmood.

England squad: Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood

Comments

Join the conversation

116 comments

  • Comment posted by Mariners_96, today at 16:17

    Nothing against Malan, but he averages 27 in test cricket and he's the only person we can call up. Shows the state of red ball cricket in this country

    • Reply posted by Guy, today at 16:24

      Guy replied:
      Agreed. He played one FC inns in June vs. the weakest team in the country, made 199, and gets recalled even though he failed to crack Tests last time. Honestly, I'd rather they brought back Crawley than go again with Malan. At least Crawley has a higher ceiling.

  • Comment posted by Dr B, today at 16:23

    If the ECB does not provide a framework to develop top test cricketers, what do they expect?

    • Reply posted by DaveC_2, today at 16:26

      DaveC_2 replied:
      Very true. It looks like the ECB has abandon red ball cricket and can only see the £ signs.

  • Comment posted by earl of Grimsby, today at 16:21

    Curran is lucky to be in the team.

  • Comment posted by saint dave, today at 16:22

    Dom Sibley needs some time away to regain his confidence after a challenging period," Silverwood said. He will return to Warwickshire to spend time in the middle without the scrutiny and find some rhythm and confidence.

    What is he going to do this week with no red ball cricket, cut the grass.

  • Comment posted by Jon Frjals, today at 16:24

    Please let Jack Leach play some cricket. FSS

    • Reply posted by proles, today at 16:28

      proles replied:
      & open the batting with Hameed

  • Comment posted by victim_of_cringe, today at 16:20

    I can't realistically see the result being any different.

    • Reply posted by Grb, today at 16:25

      Grb replied:
      Well it might be a draw

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 16:19

    india must be laughing

  • Comment posted by james, today at 16:21

    Who cares who they drop and who they bring in. Test match cricket in England has been pounded into submission by simpletons who want quick fast action. The time will come when the 100 or 20/20 formats will also be to slow for them too. Any real cricket and test match man must be shocked and saddened by what's taking place.

    • Reply posted by JamesDeansSeatbelt, today at 16:30

      JamesDeansSeatbelt replied:
      India’s players (barring Rahane and Pujara) all play short form cricket as well. The scheduling in this country doesn’t help but it’s not as simple as ‘this is t20’s fault’

  • Comment posted by Jackman, today at 16:20

    Silver wood seems to avoid any criticism.

  • Comment posted by stumped, today at 16:27

    The problem is lack of first-class cricket for anyone now coming into the squad. The ECB have got to make sure that CC cricket is never given a 'Break' when a Test series is being played. No one coming into this squad will have had a proper bowl or a good long innings so that they are in form going into a Test. A pretty 25 off 15 balls in The Hundred will not don any good.

  • Comment posted by Mark C, today at 16:27

    Makes me appreciate even more the likes of Cook and Strauss and Bell..... You don't know what you've got till it's gone etc.

  • Comment posted by Gerry, today at 16:21

    We need to have a total overhaul of the management, coaches and players. A new captain but Root stays as a player.

    • Reply posted by putneytony, today at 16:22

      putneytony replied:
      And your captain would be? I am sure Buttler was party to the plans and Stokes is not available.

  • Comment posted by William, today at 16:19

    Why is Lawrence still in the squad?

  • Comment posted by Jack Nixon, today at 16:17

    A totally justified recall for Dawid Malan.

    • Reply posted by Peter, today at 16:19

      Peter replied:
      the guy averaged 27 if this is best england can do mke me laugh

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 16:29

    My detective work has finally identified what happened to Chris Woakes. Apparently he hurt his heel in an accident at home, whereby he slipped down some stairs. It is taking him longer to heal with the plan for him to play in the Warwickshire second eleven game against Worcester (23/08-25/08/21) to see if he can make the 4th Test. Would have been nice for the BBC to have mentioned that.

    • Reply posted by TODS, today at 16:32

      TODS replied:
      poor from woakes. going missing when needed the most.

  • Comment posted by LD Rob, today at 16:23

    They will go with:
    Burns
    Hameed
    Malan
    Root
    Bairstow
    Buttler
    Ali
    Curran
    Robinson
    Wood
    Anderson

    I'd like to see Woakes in for Curran too. Oh look it's the team Vaughan picked before the Lords debacle.

    • Reply posted by APBLin, today at 16:27

      APBLin replied:
      Woakes is injured

  • Comment posted by fitzroymarsupial, today at 16:23

    Crikey - compared to what he says about Crawley, that 'vote of confidence' for Sibley must feel like a kick in the teeth. Good luck to Malan.

  • Comment posted by waterbob, today at 16:17

    Need to get the top 3 sorted - we'll never be a good team whilst the top 3 consistently score less than 30 between them. Do we ever get a good start to an innings?

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 16:23

      Dave replied:
      My old coach would be turning in his grave watching the "techniques?" of Sibley and Burns. Might as well use Bairstow and Buttler up front.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 16:29

    Malan has had the ideal preparation playing in the Hundred - well done ECB. He will bat 3 after Burns and Hameed (get ready JR and YJB). Mahmood must come in for Curran and we must hope Wood is fit. Also England need to win toss on a belter that deteriorates but unfortunately Kohli is due to win one.

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, today at 16:33

      LionelRhodes replied:
      ?

  • Comment posted by DogBreath, today at 16:26

    Joe Root's captaincy is an issue that needs addressing.

