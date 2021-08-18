Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Azhar Ali has played 88 Tests and 53 one-day internationals for Pakistan and scored more than 8000 runs

Somerset have re-signed former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali, who returns to the county for a third time.

The 36-year-old batsman first joined Somerset in 2018 and scored a century against Worcestershire in his opening Championship match.

He returned the following season and was part of the team's success in the Royal London Cup.

"I am very excited to be returning to Somerset. It has become like a second home for me," Azhar said. external-link

"It is a special club and I hope that I can contribute to more success because the members, staff and supporters deserve it,"

In August last year, Ali surpassed 6,000 Test runs while playing in the series against England.

Azhar will be available to play in at least three of Somerset's remaining County Championship matches as well as the Bob Willis Trophy final if they qualify.

"Azhar Ali is a class act, both on and off the field," said Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry.

"His performances speak for themselves, but what people don't see is the amount of time he is happy to devote to working with the younger players throughout the squad.

"He embodies everything that you want an overseas player to be."

Somerset resume their County Championship season against Nottinghamshire at Taunton in a Division One match starting on Monday, 30 August.