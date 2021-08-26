Last updated on .From the section Counties

Tom Abell (right) struck three sixes in his unbeaten 78 for Somerset

Vitality Blast quarter-final, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton Lancashire Lightning 184-9 (20 overs): Vilas 42, Jones 38*; Van der Merwe 4-27, De Lange 3-41 Somerset 185-3 (18.2 overs): Abell 78*, Lammonby 47* Smeed 44; Lamb 2-24 Somerset beat Lancashire Lightning by seven wickets Match scorecard

Tom Abell's unbeaten 78 saw Somerset beat Lancashire Lightning by seven wickets to reach T20 Blast Finals Day.

The hosts chased a target of 185 with 10 balls to spare as Tom Lammonby (47 not out) and Will Smeed (44) also made impressive contributions.

Lancashire's 184-9 proved to be an under-par effort after they made a fast start in the powerplay.

Roelof van der Merwe (4-27) took crucial wickets at the top of the order despite 42 from Dane Vilas.

Somerset will join fellow South Group qualifiers Sussex Sharks and Hampshire Hawks at Finals Day on Saturday, 18 September at Edgbaston.

More to follow.