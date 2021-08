Last updated on .From the section Counties

Hampshire will be at Finals Day for the first time since 2017

Vitality Blast quarter-final, Trent Bridge Notts Outlaws 125-9 (20 overs): Prest 44, Fuller 30; Paterson 3-22 Hampshire Hawks 123 (19.4 overs): Clarke 42; Dawson 3-24 Match scorecard

Notts Outlaws missed out on a fifth Finals Day appearance in six years as Hampshire pulled off a thrilling two-run T20 Blast win at Trent Bridge.

The visitors were reduced to 40-5, having been asked to bat first, and could only manage a score of 125-9.

Joe Clarke made 42 for Notts, passing 400 runs in this year's competition, before his dismissal turned the game.

They needed three off the last over, but Dane Paterson was caught behind as they were all out for 123.

The Outlaws have been the dominant force in English domestic T20 cricket in recent years, lifting the trophy in 2017 and 2020 and also reaching Finals Day in 2016 and 2019.

And Hampshire went into the game without all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme, who is preparing for New Zealand's T20 series in Bangladesh.

Early wickets put Notts on top

They were immediately in trouble after Steven Mullaney put them in, with skipper James Vince caught off Samit Patel for six as they struggled to establish any momentum.

Calvin Harrison was on a hat-trick after bowling Lewis McManus and then taking a return catch from Liam Dawson ro reach 20 wickets in the competition, but Tom Prest - aged only 18 - made 44 as he added 49 with James Fuller (30).

It was the only partnership of note in the Hawks innings as pace bowler Paterson took 3-22.

Hampshire's total did not look anything like enough to trouble a Notts batting line-up headed by Alex Hales, who made 463 runs in their group games, and containing three others with a tally of over 300.

Brief cameo by dangerous Hales

Hales struck an early six, but was caught off Dawson for 19 and the home side suffered another setback when Ben Duckett was run out by Fuller's direct hit after swerving to avoid a collision with bowler Scott Currie.

While Clarke was at the crease, it still seemed like plain sailing for Notts, but when he also fell to Dawson (3-24), it heralded a collapse from 83-3 to 109-9.

Dawson and Currie each took two in two balls, like Harrison, earlier in the game, but Matt Carter hit two sixes to take Notts to the brink of victory.

Rules for a tie meant even two runs would have been enough in the final over to see Notts through, but Paterson was unable to rotate the strike and eventually edged Brad Wheal's fourth delivery to the keeper, leaving Carter on 23 not out.

Hampshire's dramatic win carried the 2010 and 2012 winners through to Finals Day for the first time since 2017, when they lost to Notts in the semi-finals.

