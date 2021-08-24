Last updated on .From the section Counties

Sussex skipper Luke Wright's half-century laid the foundation for their successful run chase

Vitality T20 Blast quarter-final, Emirates Riverside Yorkshire 177-7 (20 overs): Ballance 55, Kohler-Cadmore 55; Mills 3-39 Sussex 178-5 (19.4 overs): Wright 54; Thompson 3-28 Match scorecard

Sussex Sharks reached T20 Blast Finals Day for the first time since 2018 with a five-wicket win over Yorkshire.

Luke Wright set them on their way with 54 and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan hit an unbeaten 27 off nine balls as they reached 178-5 with two balls to spare.

Yorkshire opted to bat first and, despite losing three early wickets, Gary Ballance and Tom Kohler-Cadmore both made 55 to see them to 177-7.

Jordan Thompson then took 3-28 but the Sharks timed their chase perfectly.

