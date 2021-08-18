The Hundred: Pick your women's team of the tournament

Left to right: Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver and Alice Capsey
Sophia Dunkley (left), Nat Sciver (centre) and Alice Capsey (right) are all included in the selector

As the inaugural Hundred draws to a close we want you to pick your women's team of the tournament.

We've brought together the top run-scorers and wicket-takers, alongside using The Hundred's MVP system, to bring you a list of stellar names to choose from.

There are England stars, domestic heroes and big overseas names.

We've given you some stats - runs, average (ave) and strike-rate (SR) for the batters, wickets, average (ave) and economy rate (ER) for the bowlers and a combination for all-rounders - to help you with your decision.

The final team will be revealed on Saturday, 21 August. Good luck picking your team, and don't forget to share it on social media using #bbccricketexternal-link.

Team of the Women's Hundred

Pick your team of the tournament from the women's Hundred...

Statistics correct as of 17 August.

