Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Sophia Dunkley (left), Nat Sciver (centre) and Alice Capsey (right) are all included in the selector

As the inaugural Hundred draws to a close we want you to pick your women's team of the tournament.

We've brought together the top run-scorers and wicket-takers, alongside using The Hundred's MVP system, to bring you a list of stellar names to choose from.

There are England stars, domestic heroes and big overseas names.

We've given you some stats - runs, average (ave) and strike-rate (SR) for the batters, wickets, average (ave) and economy rate (ER) for the bowlers and a combination for all-rounders - to help you with your decision.

The final team will be revealed on Saturday, 21 August. Good luck picking your team, and don't forget to share it on social media using #bbccricket external-link .

Team of the Women's Hundred Pick your team of the tournament from the women's Hundred... First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Fifth 5 Sixth 6 Seventh 7 Eighth 8 Ninth 9 Tenth 10 Eleventh 11 Confirm selection

Statistics correct as of 17 August.