The Hundred: Liam Livingstone powers Birmingham Phoenix into men's Hundred final
|The Hundred, Emerald Headingley
|Northern Superchargers 143-8 (100 balls) Kohler-Cadmore 71 (44), Livingstone 3-25
|Birmingham Phoenix 147-2 (74 balls) Livingstone 92* (40)
|Phoenix win by eight wickets
Liam Livingstone's devastating hitting powered Birmingham Phoenix straight into the men's Hundred final with a crushing eight-wicket win over Northern Superchargers at Headingley.
At one stage Livingstone seemed to be in his own six-hitting contest as he smashed the highest score of the tournament so far - 92 not out from just 40 balls.
In a match televised live on BBC Two, Livingstone hit an incredible 10 sixes as his side raced to victory with a massive 26 balls remaining.
The Phoenix had earlier quietened the raucous Leeds crowd by fighting back with spin and Adam Milne's near-perfect closing spell to turn Superchargers' 82-0 after 40 balls into 143-8.
Livingstone himself took 3-25 in a stunning all-round performance.
Birmingham are now guaranteed to take top spot in the men's Hundred table meaning they go directly into Saturday's final.
Southern Brave and Trent Rockets will meet in Friday's eliminator.
I bet Moeen can't wait to quit that test team and get back to playing in a proper tournament.
Highlight of the night, the young lad catching the six in the stand, tumbles, catches his phone and necks a Guinness. Well done Corry.
Perfect for him to know the lads have carried on and done the job into the Final.