Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

The Hundred, Emerald Headingley Northern Superchargers 143-8 (100 balls) Kohler-Cadmore 71 (44), Livingstone 3-25 Birmingham Phoenix 147-2 (74 balls) Livingstone 92* (40) Phoenix win by eight wickets Scorecard . Table

Liam Livingstone's devastating hitting powered Birmingham Phoenix straight into the men's Hundred final with a crushing eight-wicket win over Northern Superchargers at Headingley.

At one stage Livingstone seemed to be in his own six-hitting contest as he smashed the highest score of the tournament so far - 92 not out from just 40 balls.

In a match televised live on BBC Two, Livingstone hit an incredible 10 sixes as his side raced to victory with a massive 26 balls remaining.

The Phoenix had earlier quietened the raucous Leeds crowd by fighting back with spin and Adam Milne's near-perfect closing spell to turn Superchargers' 82-0 after 40 balls into 143-8.

Livingstone himself took 3-25 in a stunning all-round performance.

Birmingham are now guaranteed to take top spot in the men's Hundred table meaning they go directly into Saturday's final.

Southern Brave and Trent Rockets will meet in Friday's eliminator.

More to follow.