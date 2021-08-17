The Hundred: Liam Livingstone powers Birmingham Phoenix into men's Hundred final

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at Headingley

Last updated on .From the section The Hundredcomments11

Liam Livingstone
The Hundred, Emerald Headingley
Northern Superchargers 143-8 (100 balls) Kohler-Cadmore 71 (44), Livingstone 3-25
Birmingham Phoenix 147-2 (74 balls) Livingstone 92* (40)
Phoenix win by eight wickets
Scorecard. Table

Liam Livingstone's devastating hitting powered Birmingham Phoenix straight into the men's Hundred final with a crushing eight-wicket win over Northern Superchargers at Headingley.

At one stage Livingstone seemed to be in his own six-hitting contest as he smashed the highest score of the tournament so far - 92 not out from just 40 balls.

In a match televised live on BBC Two, Livingstone hit an incredible 10 sixes as his side raced to victory with a massive 26 balls remaining.

The Phoenix had earlier quietened the raucous Leeds crowd by fighting back with spin and Adam Milne's near-perfect closing spell to turn Superchargers' 82-0 after 40 balls into 143-8.

Livingstone himself took 3-25 in a stunning all-round performance.

Birmingham are now guaranteed to take top spot in the men's Hundred table meaning they go directly into Saturday's final.

Southern Brave and Trent Rockets will meet in Friday's eliminator.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

11 comments

  • Comment posted by BazOfTheBoleyn, today at 21:11

    Proper cricket. Well done, Liam Livingstone.

    I bet Moeen can't wait to quit that test team and get back to playing in a proper tournament.

  • Comment posted by RMC 1964, today at 21:08

    Hopefully The Hundred will be a one season freak show and reduced to an * in Wisden Almanacks of the future. That is about all the ECB and Mr Harrison deserve for being the so called guardians of our national summer game.

  • Comment posted by wonderstuff66, today at 21:06

    What a game and the lad who did the spectacular catch in the stands then caught his phone then downed his pint was very funny!

    • Reply posted by midnightrun, today at 21:08

      midnightrun replied:
      Yes that was epic. However, "what a game"? Yeah it was real close (!)

  • Comment posted by Nigel, today at 21:05

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 21:03

    Gough and KP on commentary talking about picking Livingstone for the next Test against India. Sure, why not? We could use another power hitter alongside Moeen, Bairstow and Buttler.

  • Comment posted by Botman, today at 21:02

    Started watching on Sky and the pre match interview of Tahir by KP was truly vomit inducing, so over to the Beeb was some grown up commentary. Cadmire was exceptional, but outshone by Livingstone, he was fantastic.

    Highlight of the night, the young lad catching the six in the stand, tumbles, catches his phone and necks a Guinness. Well done Corry.

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 21:05

      duncan brownley replied:
      Was a Champagne moment that was and plenty of well held catches too by the Crowd.

  • Comment posted by Chilli , today at 21:01

    An incredible innings, worthy of clinching a place in any final.

  • Comment posted by Lanta_are_vaahto, today at 21:01

    Brilliant from Livingstone. I have enjoyed the Hundred but don't want to see it held again because it's disrupted 'proper' cricket this summer. One big positive is that Livingstone should be a huge help in the T20 World Cup.

  • Comment posted by UnicornKing, today at 21:01

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by duncan brownley, today at 21:01

    Who needs Moeen ...

    Perfect for him to know the lads have carried on and done the job into the Final.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport