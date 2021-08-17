Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Welsh Fire's Qais Ahmad has been one of the leading bowler's in this season's Hundred

Welsh Fire are supporting Afghanistan cricketer Qais Ahmad after the Taliban seized control of the country.

The 21-year-old spinner has been one of the Hundred team's stars in the competition's inaugural season.

Fire play their final game against London Spirit on Wednesday, but Ahmad may sit out due to worries about his family in the Afghan capital Kabul.

"We're trying to support Qais as much as possible," Welsh Fire manager Mark Wallace told BBC Wales.

"Obviously he's worried about the situation back home, as we are on his behalf too.

"Qais has ended up being a real fans' favourite with the Welsh Fire through his performances and just his character over the whole competition.

"He's from Kabul and he has family in Afghanistan, and we've all seen the pictures on the news of how that situation has just escalated over the last few days.

"Any support and help we can put in place for him while he's with the Welsh Fire - of course we are reaching out to him - and making sure he gets it."

Ahmad is one of four Afghan internationals who have been in the UK with Hundred franchises who are similarly affected.

Rashid Khan, who is Afghanistan's captain in T20 cricket, plays for Trent Rockets, Mohammad Nabi is at London Spirit, while Mujeeb Ur Rahman is with Northern Superchargers.

"We've all seen the scenes in Afghanistan and it's shocking for us - and you can imagine how that affects people with family back at home," Wallace added.

"He [Ahmad] was naturally down. We've managed to put some support in place for him to be able to communicate how he's doing.

"If he can go out to the field and play then that's going to be totally up to him, but if he feels as if he can't play then of course he'll be sitting out - and making sure everything back at home is as stable as it can be."