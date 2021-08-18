Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

England's Adil Rashid (left), Moeen Ali (centre) and Jason Roy (right) are all options in the selector

As the inaugural Hundred draws to a close we want you to pick your men's team of the tournament.

We've brought together the top run-scorers and wicket-takers, alongside using The Hundred's MVP system, to bring you a list of stellar names to choose from.

There are England stars, domestic heroes and big overseas names.

We've given you some stats - runs, average (ave) and strike-rate (SR) for the batters, wickets, average (ave) and economy rate (ER) for the bowlers and a combination for all-rounders - to help you with your decision.

The final team will be revealed on Saturday, 21 August. Good luck picking your team, and don't forget to share it on social media using #bbccricket external-link .

Men's Hundred Team of the Tournament Pick your team of the tournament from the men's Hundred... First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Fifth 5 Sixth 6 Seventh 7 Eighth 8 Ninth 9 Tenth 10 Eleventh 11 Confirm selection

Statistics correct as of 17 August.