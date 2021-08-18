The Hundred: Pick your men's team of the tournament
As the inaugural Hundred draws to a close we want you to pick your men's team of the tournament.
We've brought together the top run-scorers and wicket-takers, alongside using The Hundred's MVP system, to bring you a list of stellar names to choose from.
There are England stars, domestic heroes and big overseas names.
We've given you some stats - runs, average (ave) and strike-rate (SR) for the batters, wickets, average (ave) and economy rate (ER) for the bowlers and a combination for all-rounders - to help you with your decision.
The final team will be revealed on Saturday, 21 August. Good luck picking your team, and don't forget to share it on social media using #bbccricket.
Statistics correct as of 17 August.