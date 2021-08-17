Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Eoin Morgan's England side will face current T20 world champions West Indies in the opening game of the World Cup

England will face defending champions West Indies in their opening game of the men's T20 World Cup - a repeat of the 2016 final.

The tournament, moved from India because of Covid-19, will be played in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from 17 October to 14 November.

England, hoping to add the T20 title to their 50-over World Cup, meet West Indies in the Super 12s on 23 October.

They then play Australia on 30 October and South Africa on 6 November.

They will also face two yet-to-be-determined qualifiers for the Super 12 group - possibly Ireland and Scotland.

Scotland are in qualifying Group B and will face Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea and Oman in round one of the tournament.

Ireland will face Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Namibia in Group A of the initial qualifying stage, with the top two sides from each group progressing to the semi-finals.

In one of the biggest games of the Super 12 group stage India face neighbours Pakistan on 24 October in Dubai.