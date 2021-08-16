Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Dan Ibrahim playing for Sussex during this summer's Royal London Cup

Sussex have rewarded teenager Dan Ibrahim with a "multi-year" contract.

The 17-year-old all-rounder has impressed on rookie terms this year to earn his first professional deal.

Ibrahim has been with the county since the age of 10, and played in all of Sussex Sharks' Royal London One-Day Cup matches this summer.

In June, he became the youngest player in County Championship history to score a half century when he hit 55 against Yorkshire on his debut, aged 16.

Sussex head coach Ian Salisbury told the club website: external-link "We want to sign cricketers that can play in all three formats and Dan is one of those.

"Add in the fact he is a genuine all-rounder and that is absolutely priceless to any team.

"He's one of a number of young guys we have like that, and I am hugely excited about where they could take Sussex in four or five years' time."

Sussex have not disclosed the length of Ibrahim's contract.