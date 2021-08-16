Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ireland and Netherlands will meet in the Group A opener in October

Ireland will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Netherlands in Abu Dhabi on 18 October.

Sri Lanka are the next Group One opponents for the Irish at the same venue two days later.

Ireland will finish against Namibia in Sharjah on October with the top two from the four-team group progressing to the Super 12s stage.

Sri Lanka are the top-ranked T20 team in Group One with Ireland second and followed by Netherlands.

The tournament, which was moved from India because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be played in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from 17 October to 14 November.

Ireland are ranked 13th in the world with Netherlands back in 17th but the Dutch came out 2-1 series winners when the sides met in Utretch in June.

The top two teams from each group in the Super 12s will progress to the semi-finals.