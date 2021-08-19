Curtis Campher is named in both the ODI and T20 squads by Ireland

Ireland have named their squads for the upcoming one-day international and T20 home series against Zimbabwe.

Curtis Campher has received his first international T20 call-up for what will be the team's last matches in this format before the World Cup in October.

The ODIs, meanwhile, are part of the ICC World Cup Super League, which is part of the qualification for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

The series begins with five T20 games, starting on 27 August in Clontarf.

An Ireland Wolves squad will then play a one-off match before the first of three ODIs at Stormont takes place on 8 September.

Commenting on the T20 squad, Andrew White, chair of the national men's selectors, said: "Given the T20 World Cup starting in two months we want to provide as much playing time for the players in this format as possible.

"While we have kept faith with the squad that played in the recent South Africa series, we have additionally brought Curtis Campher in for his first call-up for Ireland in the T20 format.

"Curtis is back bowling following his injury, and will add a dynamic batting and bowling presence to the squad. His inclusion will provide Graham Ford and Andrew Balbirnie with increased flexibility as they look to finalise their plans ahead of the World Cup."

On the ODI squad, he said: "As we are all aware, there are no longer any meaningless ODIs when it comes to the World Cup Super League, and we have selected a squad that recognises the good performances put in during the recent South Africa series.

"Again, we welcome the news that Curtis [Campher] is back bowling, having come through last week's training camp in Somerset with no concerns."

Ireland squads

T20: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, William McClintock, Kevin O'Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

ODI: Andrew Balbirnie (Captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Graham Kennedy, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, William Porterfield, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.