Glamorgan skipper Kiran Carlson hit 10 fours and three sixes in his List A best score of 82

Royal London One-Day Cup final, Trent Bridge Glamorgan 296-9 (50 overs): Carlson 82, Selman 36, Salter 33; Potts 3-55, Raine 3-58 Durham 238 (45.1 overs): Dickson 84*, Bancroft 55, Clark 40; Salter 3-42 Glamorgan beat Durham by 58 runs Match scorecard

Glamorgan skipper Kiran Carlson led from the front as his side beat Durham by 58 runs to win the One-Day Cup at Trent Bridge.

It was a first knockout trophy triumph for the Welsh side in 58 years of trying in front of 7,200 supporters at Trent Bridge.

Carlson top scored with 82 as Glamorgan posted a score of 296-6.

But Durham fell short, bowled out in the 46th over for 238 as Sean Dickson ran out of partners on 84 not out.

It was fitting that 40-year-old Michael Hogan took the final wicket, but spinner Andrew Salter had done the main damage earlier, taking 3-42, openers Alex Lees and Graham Clark and the prize scalp of David Bedingham.

Having earlier hit 33 off 22 balls to help Durham rally from a mid-innings clatter of wickets, that earned Salter the man of the match award.

Glamorgan went into this tournament on the back of an embarrassing defeat by the Wales Minor Counties team.

But they have responded well, only losing two of their eight qualifying games to finish top of their group, before beating Essex in Monday's semi-final.

And that enabled Glamorgan's predominantly young side to bring an end to their previous record of failure in knockout competitions.

Their three previous Lord's finals brought only runners-up medals, against Middlesex in the 1977 Gillette Cup, when the only highlight was Mike Llewellyn's huge six over the pavilion, Gloucestershire in the 2000 Benson & Hedges Cup and Notts in the 2013 YB40.

And in two previous trips to T20 Finals Day, in 2003 and 2017, they exited at the semi-final stage.

It was also particularly satisfying to win with the team that had got them to the final, leaving out four players who had been away on Hundred duty, while Durham chose to bring in Ben Raine and Matty Potts.