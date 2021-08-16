Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Will Jacks has featured for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred this summer

Surrey all-rounders Will Jacks and Ryan Patel have signed new contracts with the county.

Jacks, 22, scored 393 runs at an average of 35.72 in the T20 Blast this season and was called into the England one-day international squad.

Patel, 23, has hit two centuries in this year's One-Day Cup campaign, scoring 377 runs at 62.83.

"We look forward to watching their continued development," director of cricket Alec Stewart said.

Surrey have not disclosed the length of the pair's new contracts at The Oval.