England v India: Tourists win thrilling second Test in final hour

By Stephan ShemiltBBC Sport at Lord's

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments252

Second LV= Insurance Test, Lord's (day five of five)
India 364 (Rahul 129, Anderson 5-62) & 298-8 (Rahane 61)
England 391 (Root 180*) & 120 (Siraj 4-32)
India won by 151 runs
Scorecard

England produced one of their worst home performances in recent memory to lose the second Test against India by 151 runs at Lord's.

From a position where they started the final day as marginal favourites, England's bowling was flayed by the India tail before their batting capitulated to 120 all out.

Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah - two genuine tailenders - shared a ninth-wicket stand of 89 in front of some raucous Indian support.

Shami had reached 56 not out and Bumrah an unbeaten 34 when India declared on 298-8, setting England an unlikely 272 to win or 60 overs to survive.

They instantly found themselves 2-1 after openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley fell for ducks, and hope faded when Jonny Bairstow then, crucially, captain Joe Root were dismissed in the space of four balls either side of tea.

Jos Buttler, who faced 96 balls for 25, chewed up 16 overs with Moeen Ali and 12 with Ollie Robinson, either side of Sam Curran completing a king pair.

However, Robinson and Buttler fell in the space of four deliveries, before Mohammed Siraj bowled last man James Anderson to end with 4-32 and put a rampant India 1-0 with three Tests to play.

Abject England sink to new low

Disappointing England Test performances have become commonplace, especially overseas. They have also been bowled out for 85 and 60 at home by Ireland and Australia respectively, but at least they won those matches.

What makes this defeat so abject is the manner they threw away a genuine chance of victory, one which came after they were second best in the drawn first Test and allowed India to reach 276-3 on day one here.

Their tactics during the Shami-Bumrah stand were completely baffling. Perhaps sucked in by the emotion of James Anderson being peppered by Bumrah on the the third evening, England targeted the man rather than the stumps. By the time the changed the plan, it was too late.

Not only that, but the fractious nature of the contest - there were numerous verbal exchanges between the two sides - seemed to galvanise India, while England wilted.

Sure enough, when England came to bat to save the match on a pitch only showing an occasional sign of uneven bounce, they were blown away, much to the delight of the swathe of India fans inside a buzzing Lord's.

England are now without a win in seven Tests and must find a response when the sides reconvene at Headingley on 25 August. India, on the other hand, will take some stopping.

Shami and Bumrah light up Lord's

With India 181-6 overnight - 154 ahead - their hopes seemed to rest on the swashbuckling Rishabh Pant.

That they could be taken to a declaration by Shami and Bumrah - men who averaged 11 and three rescpectively in Test cricket - is barely believable.

And yet, after Robinson had Pant caught behind for 22 and trapped Ishant Sharma lbw for three, England took leave of their cricketing senses, scattering the field and hardly producing a delivery aimed at the top of off stump.

Although Bumrah began with some wild swipes, Shami was assured throughout. As England became increasingly frustrated, Bairstow dropped a half-chance at mid-wicket when Shami was on 31, while Root shelled a straightforward catch at slip off Moeen when Bumrah had 22.

Shami went to his second Test half-century from 57 balls by hoisting Moeen over mid-wicket for six, both men reaching their highest scores. Overall, the ninth-wicket pair bumped along at 4.5 an over.

By the time the declaration arrived in the second over after lunch, India were the only side with a realistic chance of victory, while England were absolutely scrambled.

More to follow.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

282 comments

  • Comment posted by Jonny, today at 18:45

    Pathetic. India are a great side but this is the worst England batting line up I have ever seen.

    • Reply posted by Terry Mardi, today at 18:51

      Terry Mardi replied:
      Well done India. Great test match batting yesterday and the tail certainly wagged.

      England had the mindset they had won with those early wickets.

      They snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.

      Some blame has to be attached to Root's captaincy and field positioning.

      Well done India

  • Comment posted by shytalker, today at 18:46

    It wasn’t lost this afternoon,it was lost this morning,Joe Root may be a brilliant batsman but he is a lousy captain- the field placings and bowling choices were abysmal.

    • Reply posted by Luvlee Gal, today at 18:50

      Luvlee Gal replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Stu, today at 18:47

    However good a batsman Joe Root is, his captaincy today was useless.

    Well played India.

    Real shame to see all the bickering going on. Both teams need to grow up - it makes for a poor spectacle.

    • Reply posted by Ravinreg, today at 18:50

      Ravinreg replied:
      Time for Cpt. Joe to get to what he does best....batting!

  • Comment posted by PJB, today at 18:46

    The inept Root threw the game away this morning.

    He masterminded a "revenge attack on Bumrah instead of trying to take wickets by proper bowling, left Anderson kicking his heels and fielders spread all over the field when we should have been attacking.

    Worst English captain in living memory, by a long way.

    Must be replaced immediately but we all know it won't happen.

    But well done India.

    • Reply posted by Theres always next season, today at 18:50

      Theres always next season replied:
      If you’re going to intimidate tail order at least go round the wicket and bowl at the batsman

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 18:47

    Root might be a great bat but his captaincy is poor. As for the rest of the batting who do you drop first, they are all pretty woeful.

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 18:53

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      #Cookbackinplease

  • Comment posted by James George, today at 18:46

    ECB **Scrap the Hundred**..! Test Cricket comes first.

    • Reply posted by James George, today at 18:52

      James George replied:
      Poor planning from the ECB, playing a Test Match and the ROYAL LONDON ONE-DAY CUP Semi Final and the Hundred on the same day.

  • Comment posted by oakeyt, today at 18:48

    Feel for Root.... handicapped by one of the worst England teams of recent times

    • Reply posted by Diatribe, today at 18:58

      Diatribe replied:
      ''handicapped by one of the worst England teams of recent times''

      I think the ''one of'' and plural of team are superfluous to requirements.

  • Comment posted by Theres always next season, today at 18:45

    Congratulations to Sam Curran on bring the first player to get King Pair at Lords in a test match

    • Reply posted by PJB, today at 18:48

      PJB replied:
      And thoroughly deserved.

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 18:45

    An absolute masterclass of a performance from India, an absolute shambles of a day from England. It is as simple as that. Joe Root is going to have a severe back injury if he has to carry this team.

    PS - to those asking for a 4-day Test, where are you now?

    • Reply posted by Luvlee Gal, today at 18:51

      Luvlee Gal replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Scunny Dan, today at 18:50

    Bumrah averaged 2 with the bat until today, England at one point had 7 on the boundary to him, and were bowling bouncers. Madness.

  • Comment posted by londonvir, today at 18:49

    First of all, absolutely unbelievable test match. Really thought England were in a dominant position at the start of the day, but ridiculously bad tactics bowling to the batting giants that are Shami and Bumrah. England let emotion take over. Root's decision making with in the field was atrocious.

    Criticise Kohli all you want, but he is miles ahead of Root in terms of captaincy.

    • Reply posted by LAMPO57, today at 18:53

      LAMPO57 replied:
      Team to release Root from his role as captain , nowhere near the required level of tactical input , this morning just proved what many have thought for a while , just concentrate on your batting Joe , leave the thinking to others .

  • Comment posted by Diogenes, today at 18:48

    Top drawer batting from Root but all for nothing because all too familiar bottom drawer captaincy, which ultimately lost England this match.

  • Comment posted by Solraven, today at 18:48

    England were terrible. The worst I can remember.
    Somebody needs to take responsibility and resign. Roots captaincy was awful in the first session, the coach must take some blame and the selection is just dreadful.
    We can't go on like this.

  • Comment posted by James George, today at 18:47

    Sibley and Curren should be dropped..

    • Reply posted by James George, today at 18:57

      James George replied:
      Pathetic display.

  • Comment posted by macca, today at 18:48

    One word PATHETIC

    • Reply posted by LAMPO57, today at 18:56

      LAMPO57 replied:
      Indeed .

  • Comment posted by Terry Mardi, today at 18:48

    Well done India. Great test match batting yesterday and the tail certainly wagged.

    England had the mindset they had won with those early wickets.

    They snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.

    Some blame has to be attached to Root's captaincy and field positioning.

    Well done India

  • Comment posted by Mark S, today at 18:48

    Burns and Sibley are both useless. They should be binned immediately. As for the rest.........words fail me. Embarrassing at best. Well bowled India.

    • Reply posted by markmack, today at 18:53

      markmack replied:
      Have you checked the county scene, which the hell do we bring in and whoever you choose, they would of had no first class cricket for nearly 2 months

  • Comment posted by Big_Massive, today at 18:48

    Silverwood is picking batsman purely to survive, it’s not working, our top 3 ain’t going to frighten anyone. Only one man can bat, without Root we’d have lost in Sri Lanka but even his heroics couldn’t save us here.

    Silverwood out.

  • Comment posted by borneoboy, today at 18:46

    Snatch defeat from the jaws of Victory well played India, bring back Cook, Atherton and Boycott. Appalling.

    • Reply posted by Luvlee Gal, today at 18:50

      Luvlee Gal replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 18:46

    Amazing game of test cricket! Great digging in from shami and bumrah! Well played India.
    England’s top 2 need changing. Defo not working out.

    • Reply posted by Luvlee Gal, today at 18:53

      Luvlee Gal replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC