Paul van Meekeren's 14 wickets helped Durham to the semi-finals of the One-Day Cup

Durham will be without seamer Paul van Meekeren for Tuesday's One-Day Cup semi-final against Surrey because of prior commitments in the Caribbean Premier League T20 competition.

The 28-year-old Netherlands international had already agreed to play for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Van Meekeren has withdrawn from the Durham squad in order to quarantine before the CPL opener on 26 August.

His 14 wickets at 22.14 were Durham's top figures in this year's One-Day Cup.