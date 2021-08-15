Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Fynn Hudson-Prentice, who came through Sussex's academy, joined Derbyshire in 2019

Sussex have signed Derbyshire all-rounder Fynn Hudson-Prentice on loan for the remainder of the County Championship campaign.

The 25-year-old will be available for matches against Worcestershire, Middlesex and Leicestershire.

However, he will not be eligible to face his parent club in the final Division Three game of the season.

Former Sussex trainee Hudson-Prentice has already agreed a permanent switch back to Hove at the end of the year.