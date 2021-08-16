Last updated on .From the section Counties

Joe Cooke's five-wicket haul and unbeaten 66 led Glamorgan to victory over Essex

Royal London One-Day Cup, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Essex Eagles 289 (49.4 overs): A Cook 68, Walter 50; J Cooke 5-61 Glamorgan 293-5 (48 overs): Rutherford 67, J Cooke 66*, Selman 59; Westley 2-41 Match scorecard Glamorgan win by 5 wickets

Glamorgan claimed a place in the final of the One-Day Cup with a five-wicket victory over Essex in Cardiff as Joe Cooke starred with bat and ball.

Glamorgan reached 293-5 for victory with half-centuries from Hamish Rutherford, Nick Selman and Cooke.

They will face either Durham or Surrey, who play on Tuesday, in the final at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Alastair Cook top-scored with 68 in the Essex total of 289, with Cooke taking 5-61 for Glamorgan.

Cook's classy innings, off just 66 balls, got Essex off to a flier. He shared a stand of 111 in 20.4 overs with newcomer Josh Rymell (44), before the former England captain was brilliantly stumped by Tom Cullen off a Steve Reingold wide.

With Tom Westley (31) and Feroze Khushi (26) chipping in, Essex looked set for a total over 300, especially when tall left-hander Paul Walter clubbed 50 off 38 balls.

But veteran Michael Hogan bowled brilliantly for his 1-21 in 10 overs, spinner Andrew Salter was tidy with 1-39, and Cooke kept inducing misses in the closing stages to record career-best figures. Reingold claimed four catches as the Eagles fell away.

On a fresh pitch with better pace and bounce than recent games at Sophia Gardens, Glamorgan also got off to a jet-propelled start as Rutherford lashed 67 off 44 balls, hitting three sixes before perishing caught in the deep off the wily Simon Harmer.

Kiran Carlson's 36 kept the momentum going, but Westley's off-breaks accounted for both the Glamorgan captain and the in-form Selman (59 off 80), who was caught behind down the leg-side to leave Glamorgan struggling at 182-5.

Essex looked to have the momentum at that stage, but the hosts fought back again with a stand of 111 between Cooke, who finished unbeaten on 66 off 56 balls, and Tom Cullen who was 41 not out off 48.

Cooke was not deterred by the run-rate rising above seven an over, accelerating towards the end and sealing success with a huge straight six and two overs to spare.