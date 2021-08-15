Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

The Hundred, Trent Bridge Trent Bridge 122-6 (100 balls): Johnson 33 (20); Ecclestone 2-11 Manchester Originals 124-1 (87 balls): Lee 47* (45), Lamb 46 (31) Manchester Originals win by nine wickets Scorecard . Table

Trent Rockets are out of the women's Hundred after a disappointing display led to a nine-wicket thrashing by the Manchester Originals.

Needing to win to keep their hopes of reaching the eliminator alive, the Rockets were poor with bat, ball and in the field at Trent Bridge.

They posted a below-par 122-6 batting first, their batters visibly frustrated as wickets fell regularly.

The Rockets then dropped catches, leaked runs with misfields and bowled waywardly to allow an already eliminated Manchester to race away at the start of their chase, with opener Lizelle Lee ending 47 not out.

Katherine Brunt pulled off a stunning diving catch to dismiss Emma Lamb for 46, but it was a brief highlight for the Rockets, Manchester cruising home with 13 balls to spare.

Rockets falter at crucial moment

Did the pressure of the must-win situation get to the Rockets?

They looked a little nervous with the bat and when captain Nat Sciver was out for 13 she walked off with her hands and bat on top of her helmet. Brunt followed for 15 soon after and on her way off she punched herself in the grille of her helmet.

Both incidents were clear signs of disappointment and frustration. The England internationals knew their team needed them.

In the second innings things did not improve - in fact, they probably got worse.

Brunt bowled two wides in the first two balls of Manchester's chase and Rockets sent down 16 wides in total - the second most in the tournament to date.

Sarah Glenn put down a simple chance off Lamb and a miserable day was summed up when Sammy-Jo Johnson let a ball go through her legs for four.

More to follow.