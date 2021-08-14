Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Second LV= Insurance Test, Lord's (day three of five) India 364: Rahul 129, Rohit 83, Anderson 5-62 England 391: Root 180*, Bairstow 57, Siraj 4-94 England lead by 27 runs Scorecard

England captain Joe Root made a second masterful century in the space of a week, but the second Test is deliciously poised after India's resurgence late on day three.

Just like last Saturday at Trent Bridge, Root imperiously carried the home side, this time batting through a sun-kissed day for an unbeaten 180 at Lord's.

He was supported by Jonny Bairstow, whose 57 was his first Test half-century for two years, while Moeen Ali and Jos Buttler chipped in with 27 and 23 respectively.

Just as England looked set for a healthy first-innings lead, Ishant Sharma removed Moeen and Sam Curran in successive deliveries.

The hosts were eventually bowled out for 391 - an advantage of 27 - off the final ball of a compelling, entertaining day.

The direction of the match will now be shaped by India's second innings, with the tourists set to bat again on a pitch that remains slow and flat, albeit with the occasional hint of low bounce.

