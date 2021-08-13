Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Second LV= Insurance Test, Lord's (day two of five) India 364: Rahul 129, Rohit 83, Anderson 5-62 England 119-3: Burns 49, Root 48* England trail by 245 runs Scorecard

England's spirited fightback in the second Test against India was checked by the loss of Rory Burns late on the second day.

Burns was lbw to Mohammed Shami for 49, 20 minutes before the close in the gathering gloom at Lord's.

Captain Joe Root remained on 48 and Jonny Bairstow six as England reached 119-3, trailing by 245.

Burns and Root had added 84 for the third wicket, steadying England after they had lost two wickets in two balls, including Haseeb Hameed for a golden duck.

Playing his first Test for five years, Hameed was bowled first ball by Mohammed Siraj and departed to stunned silence.

James Anderson earlier returned 5-62, leading an excellent recovery by the England bowling attack.

India lost their last seven wickets for 88 runs on Friday to be bowled out for 364.

England improve to leave Test poised

England endured a disappointing opening day, a below-par bowling performance and a superb unbeaten century from KL Rahul helping India to 276-3 after they were asked to bat in testing conditions.

However, there was an almost instant signal that Root's side would fare better on day two when Rahul spooned Ollie Robinson's second ball of the day to cover.

The improvement was engineered by the two class acts in the England team - Root the premier batsman and Anderson the ageless maestro of a fast bowler.

It perhaps could have been ever better for the home side. Two catches and three run-out opportunities were missed as they tried to make their way through the India lower order. Realistically, though, none were too expensive in terms of runs.

Given the way they were outplayed in the drawn first Test, in addition to the sense of foreboding after Siraj's double strike, England's position at the close is more satisfactory than 24 hours earlier.

They remain a long way behind but, on a slow, true pitch, there can be some cautious optimism that they can battle towards parity.

England rebuild after Hameed disappointment

England could have imploded after losing two wickets in the first over after tea, especially given the crushingly disappointing way Hameed was blown away.

After Sibley was caught at short at mid-wicket for the second time in the series - the manner of dismissal must cast doubt over his future in the side - Hameed arrived at the crease for the first time in Tests since he played three matches as a 19-year-old in 2016.

However, he played down entirely the wrong line, missing a straight ball from Siraj that demolished middle and off stumps, leaving Lord's gasping in collective disbelief.

It was left to Burns and Root to cling on against some relentless India bowling. Burns had edged short of second slip before he had scored, while Root survived two lbw reviews in as many Siraj overs.

From a position where the scoreboard barely advanced, runs slowly started to flow - at one point Burns and Root shared six fours in a 10-ball period.

They looked set to reach the close, only for Burns to be lbw to one Shami got to move down the slope, leaving Bairstow to overcome a difficult examination under the floodlights.

Ageless Anderson shows the way

Anderson was a doubt for this match with a quad injury, but after being passed fit was the leading light on England's below-par first day.

He returned on Friday to take his 31st five-wicket haul in Test cricket. At 39 years and 14 days, he is the oldest pace bowler to claim five in a Test innings since 1951.

After Rahul fell to Robinson's loosener, Anderson struck in the next over with his first ball of the day, finding the perfect channel to draw Ajinkya Rahane into an edge.

'The dream start for England' - Anderson takes second wicket of the day

Although Rishabh Pant briefly sparkled for 37 and Ravindra Jadeja dug in for 40, England never allowed India to score freely.

Mark Wood had Pant caught behind, Moeen Ali enticed Shami to chip to mid-wicket, before Anderson ended a chaotic partnership between Jadeja and Ishant Sharma by having Ishant lbw.

Jasprit Bumrah edged one that moved up the slope to give Anderson his fifth and Jadeja skied Wood to become the last to fall.