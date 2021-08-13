England in Pakistan: Men's & women's matches moved to Rawalpindi
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
England men's and women's limited-overs matches in Pakistan have been moved from Karachi to Rawalpindi.
All matches have been brought forward a day, with Twenty20 double-headers now scheduled for 13 and 14 October.
England men have not toured Pakistan since 2005, while the women - who will also play three one-day internationals - have never visited the country.
The men will use the tour as part of their build-up to the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.
That tournament begins on 17 October, with England travelling to Dubai after their matches in Pakistan.
Women's schedule
- 13 Oct: Pakistan v England, 1st T20
- 14 Oct: Pakistan v England, 2nd T20
- 17 Oct: Pakistan v England, 1st ODI
- 19 Oct: Pakistan v England, 2nd ODI
- 21 Oct: Pakistan v England, 3rd ODI
Men's schedule
- 13 Oct: Pakistan v England, 1st T20
- 14 Oct: Pakistan v England, 2nd T20
- Ibiza Anthems: The perfect playlist from the party island to soundtrack your weekend
- A turning point for women's sport: The moment history was made at the Boston Marathon