England beat Pakistan 2-1 in their home Twenty20 series in July

England men's and women's limited-overs matches in Pakistan have been moved from Karachi to Rawalpindi.

All matches have been brought forward a day, with Twenty20 double-headers now scheduled for 13 and 14 October.

England men have not toured Pakistan since 2005, while the women - who will also play three one-day internationals - have never visited the country.

The men will use the tour as part of their build-up to the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

That tournament begins on 17 October, with England travelling to Dubai after their matches in Pakistan.

Women's schedule

13 Oct: Pakistan v England, 1st T20

14 Oct: Pakistan v England, 2nd T20

17 Oct: Pakistan v England, 1st ODI

19 Oct: Pakistan v England, 2nd ODI

21 Oct: Pakistan v England, 3rd ODI

Men's schedule