From the section The Hundred

If you ever think you're doing too much, you might want to have a glance at Emily Windsor's schedule because it is hectic - and then some.

This summer, Windsor has been working for the NHS, broadcasting for the BBC and studying to become a qualified physiotherapist.

Add in a debut at Lord's, where she took an important catch in the deep as the Trent Rockets picked up their first win of the tournament, and it has been a pretty decent few months for the 24-year-old.

"It was absolutely incredible," Windsor said, recalling her outing at Lord's last week.

"To have made my debut there and for the Rockets to get their first win - it was a special day.

"That ground feels different to anything else - it was almost like a disbelief that I was out there. My picture and my number came up on the screen and I had to take a minute during the warm-up.

"I was like 'wow, that's pretty cool'."

Despite there being 41 full-time professionals in the women's game, Windsor is one of the many players balancing multiple careers with dreams of becoming a professional cricketer.

Away from cricket, Windsor works for the Children's Development Service at Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust. As a paediatric therapy technician, the 24-year-old is part of a wider team responsible for the rehabilitation of injured or developmentally disabled children.

"It's been quite a challenging time," she said, before outlining how the Covid pandemic has impacted her world outside of cricket.

"It's what we've all seen with Covid in the NHS. [Even now] you're still in full PPE, which is actually really challenging with children... so yeah, it's been quite a stressful time.

"As much as I want to play cricket, and I still want to play professionally, it's such a rewarding career and I absolutely love it."

Alongside her work for the NHS, Windsor is studying at Sheffield Hallam University as part of her physio apprenticeship. There is also space in her schedule to work for BBC Test Match Special as a summariser.

It is an incredible balancing act, but something has to give - surely?

"It does mean I have to miss the odd team coffee," Windsor interjects, with a dry smile.

"At times it does get overwhelming. People probably look - and think it is a lot. But, my work is very supportive to give me these opportunities.

"I couldn't give up my job to come and play in the Hundred.

"I hope in future years, because there is clearly an appetite for people to watch, that [the interest] should bump up the salaries. And, then more people can play professionally and the standard is just going to keep increasing.

"It has already been amazing, specifically the women's competition. It's a great tournament and I'm sure it's got a long future ahead."

Windsor is still making time for the fans in the ground - and is quick to acknowledge the importance of her role in passing her love for the game on to the next generation.

"It's so important to be able to give back," she adds.

"When I was younger, I was going to watch men play cricket... but to have a female role model for those girls to look up to I think is really important.

"I always want to give back, when I'm given an opportunity like this. I can always remember when I was younger getting a shirt after a match - it sticks in your memory.

"Hopefully, it inspires them to go on to greater things too."

