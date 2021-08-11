With 7,668 runs scored around the world, Ravi Bopara is the 17th highest scorer in T20 history

Former England all-rounder Ravi Bopara says he will focus on T20 cricket after signing a new contract with Sussex.

The 36-year-old has played for the Sussex Sharks T20 Blast team since joining the club two years ago after winning the competition with Essex.

Bopara has scored three half-centuries and a total of 228 runs this season to help his side reach the quarter-finals.

"From now on, I will be focusing on T20 cricket," he told the club after agreeing an undisclosed-length deal.

"I have loved playing red-ball cricket over the years and obviously have some incredible memories with Essex and England, but my aim now is to get the best out of myself in the T20 format and see where that can take me and the teams I play for.

"Thanks to everyone at the club I feel very at home now. I am hopeful that this could be the start of a period of dominance for the Sharks in the T20 competition."

Bopara has played 38 times for England as well as nearly 400 T20 matches globally, including in India, Pakistan and Australia. He has also recently played in The Hundred for London Spirit.

"I have enormously enjoyed working with Ravi and getting to know him better," said Sussex Sharks head coach James Kirtley.

"His input at all levels has been hugely appreciated and his positive influence over our squad is massively valued. I look forward to seeing more match-winning performances from Ravi this year and in future seasons."