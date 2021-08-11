Last updated on .From the section Cricket

James Anderson and Stuart Broad played as England drew the first Test against India

England could be without both James Anderson and Stuart Broad for the second Test against India at Lord's, which starts on Thursday.

Anderson, 39, has a quad muscle niggle, while Broad, 35, is struggling with a calf problem - England will have further information on both injuries later on Wednesday.

Lancashire's Saqib Mahmood has been called up as cover.

Mark Wood and Craig Overton are other pace-bowling options in the squad.

The series is level at 0-0 after the first Test at Trent Bridge was drawn.

England's fast-bowling resources are already depleted. Jofra Archer, with an elbow injury, and Olly Stone, with a back problem, are long-term absentees, while Chris Woakes is out with a heel issue.

All-rounder Ben Stokes has also taken an indefinite break from cricket to focus on his mental wellbeing.

Broad, who has 524 wickets, could have been in line to play his 150th Test at Lord's, but tweaked his right calf on Tuesday.

Anderson moved to 621 wickets - third on the all-time list - during the first Test. However, he missed training on Wednesday.

England had already looked set to make changes to their side, with spin-bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali likely to come in for a batsman to give greater depth and variety to the attack.

Batsmen Haseeb Hameed and Ollie Pope are also in contention to return.

If Anderson and Broad are ruled out, that would most probably mean Ollie Robinson and Sam Curran are the only surviving pace bowlers from the first Test, with Wood then joined by either the uncapped Mahmood or Somerset's Overton.