Men's Hundred, Emirates Old Trafford London Spirit 142-6 (100 balls): Rossington 46 (29), Morgan 22* (16); Hartley 3-27 Manchester Originals 136-9 (100 balls): Ackermann 53 (40); Wheal 4-17, Cullen 2-19 London Spirit won by six runs Scorecard ; Table

London Spirit won their first match of the men's Hundred by beating Manchester Originals in an entertaining tie at a packed Old Trafford.

In a match which was live on BBC Two, Spirit - who were already out of the competition - posted 142-6 with Adam Rossington hitting a quickfire 46 from 29 balls and captain Eoin Morgan unbeaten on 22 off 16 deliveries.

In response, Originals were reeling at 21-3 but Colin Ackermann's 53 off 40 balls led the home side's recovery.

With nine needed from five deliveries, Spirit debutant Brad Wheal - who took a brilliant 4-17 - held his nerve with some fine death bowling.

Originals remain fifth in the table and one point away from the top-three qualification places, with Spirit still bottom, despite the win.

