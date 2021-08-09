Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Men's Hundred, Edgbaston Birmingham Phoenix 184-5 (100 balls): Smeed 65* (38), Moeen 59 (28); Payne 3-38 Welsh Fire 91 all out (74 balls): Tahir 5-25, Howell 2-12 Phoenix won by 93 runs Scorecard ; Table

The youngest and oldest player in the men's Hundred combined to sensational effect as Birmingham Phoenix went top of the table with an emphatic 93-run victory over Welsh Fire at Edgbaston.

Imran Tahir, who is the oldest player in the competition at 42, took the tournament's first hat-trick to wrap up a dismal Fire innings - naturally ending in a trademark lap of honour round the Edgbaston outfield - to finish with figures of 5-25.

That was after the youngest player in the tournament - 19-year-old Will Smeed - smoked an unbeaten 65 off 38 balls as Phoenix smashed their way to 184-5, the highest score in the tournament.

Smeed was ably supported by captain Moeen Ali, who made a blistering 28-ball 59 and hit three successive sixes off Graeme White, in front of a sell-out Edgbaston crowd of almost 18,000.

Fire, who are now all-but eliminated, never got going in their reply - losing regular wickets throughout as they slipped to 91 all out from just 74 balls.

Phoenix, who started the night in fifth, climb above Trent Rockets on net run-rate while Welsh Fire are seventh.

Tahir stars as Phoenix win big

Tahir, who made his first-class debut five years before Smeed was born, was picked up by Manchester Originals in the original draft in November 2019, but was released when teams were able to re-draft as a result of the pandemic.

The Phoenix can probably barely believe they were able to pick up a man with 293 international wickets.

He had already claimed the big wicket of Glenn Phillips, a man who possesses the power to take a game away from a side, and Leus du Plooy.

But the hat-trick that followed was absolute theatre. Here's how it played out:

Ball 72: Afghanistan spinner Qais Ahmad tries to hit over the top but chips straight to mid-off (cue Tahir racing round the ground in celebration part one)

Ball 73: The quicker one from Tahir and it skids through and hits Adam Milnes plumb in front (cue Tahir racing round the ground in celebration part two)

Ball 74: The googly, and the ball goes in between the bat and pad of number 11 David Payne (cue Tahir racing round the ground in celebration part three)

What a player. What a night!

More to follow.