Northern Superchargers will be all-but eliminated if they lose Thursday's match against Manchester Originals

Two players in Northern Superchargers' men's squad have tested positive for Covid-19.

The pair, who had taken lateral flow tests, are now awaiting the results of PCR tests.

The Headingley-based Superchargers say they expect their next match against Manchester Originals on Thursday to go ahead as planned.

Both Superchargers and Originals, who play at Old Trafford, retain a chance of finishing in the top three.

The winner of the group stage goes straight through to the final at Lord's on 21 August, with the other two competing in an eliminator 24 hours earlier at The Oval.

If confirmed these will be the first positive cases among Hundred players.

Previously three members of Trent Rockets coaching staff including Andy Flower tested positive, and London Spirit men's coach Shane Warne is isolating following a positive test.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, Superchargers' women's captain Lauren Winfield-Hill said players in The Hundred are tested every day.

"We have to record our lateral flow result by 9.30am every morning, so it is a rigid procedure," said Winfield-Hill.

"You cannot turn up to training unless you have completed it by 9.30am. It's the way of the world at the moment. You don't enjoy it but it's become the norm."